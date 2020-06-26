Work is underway on a new Sheetz in Willow Street slated to open in late November at the former Burkholder’s Quality Cars site near Kendig Square.

The 4,600-square-foot convenience store at 2539 Willow Street Pike will have Sheetz’s latest design and feature 12 fueling stations, inside seating area, and eventually beer sales, a company spokesman said.

The Sheetz in Willow Street will be the 16th Lancaster County store for the Altoona-based convenience store operator, which opened its first Lancaster County store in 1996.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Related articles