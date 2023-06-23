Six months after a fire destroyed the restaurant at Hershey Farm, site work has begun for its replacement.

Expected to open by May 2024, the new Hershey Farm restaurant will be a barn-like white building in three sections that will continue to feature a smorgasbord offering traditional Pennsylvania Dutch fare.

The beginning of some construction last week caps a frenetic six months of planning aimed at restoring a top draw for visitors to Lancaster County in time for next year’s busy tourist season.

“We’ve literally poured everything into thinking how do we get this rebuilt and done well,” said Deryl Stoltzfus, one of the owners of the 240 Hartman Bridge Road property with food and lodging next to Sight & Sound Theatres, which itself is also a top draw for tourists. “What will be exciting now is that in the next two months, physically, people will start to see it.”

Stoltzfus declined to disclose the projected cost of the new restaurant since he said a final estimate has not been compiled.

With total seating for about 450, the new Hershey Farm restaurant will be only slightly larger than the old one, although more of the space will be dedicated to the smorgasbord. The new restaurant will consist of three sections: a central lobby building that includes retail areas and a bakery, the section for the 300-seat smorgasbord, and a section that connects to the existing hotel and includes a 100-seat family-style dining area and a new, 50-seat café.

Stoltzfus said the rebuild is allowing them to build in efficiencies that the previous restaurant lacked, including creating a place for all deliveries in the back, adding new bathrooms and creating an indoor connection to Hershey Farm’s adjacent 30-room hotel building that will be expanded as part of a separate project.

“All the things that you go through for 30 years and you're thinking, ‘What if we could do this?’ or ‘I wish we could do that,’ well now we have a chance to do it – for the guests and the staff,” Stoltzfus said.

Restoring a tourist draw

The fire that closed the Hershey Farm restaurant came just over a year after the owners of Good N’ Plenty permanently closed that restaurant. Then, following the closure of the Dutch Haven shoo-fly pie bakery and gift shop in January, this year’s summer tourist season was left without three of its traditional draws. Good N’ Plenty was bought by a group organized by members of the Old Order Amish Church who are planning a health care facility. Dutch Haven remains for sale.

The Jan. 10 fire at Hershey Farm started when a worker repairing a section of the roof accidentally ignited some roofing material. The flames quickly spread throughout the 17,000-square-foot restaurant and gift shop building at the center of the 23-acre Strasburg Township complex. At the time, the restaurant and hotel were closed for the season.

No one was hurt in the fire, but the blaze resulted in a total loss of the building, which was leveled.

After the fire, the owners immediately vowed to rebuild, saying they planned to again feature a large smorgasbord catering to tourists.

“It’s a lane we know we do well and we’re comfortable with that,” said Stoltzfus, who owns Hershey Farm with Brian Ludwig as well as Clair Zeager, whose father, Tom, was the previous owner.

As they worked on building plans, the three owners also restarted some food production at a leased kitchen space at the former Revere Tavern at 3063 Lincoln Highway East in Leacock Township. Employees there help prepare a complimentary breakfast offered to Hershey Farm hotel guests. Some of the baked goods are sold at a food trailer set up on the parking lot of the Hershey Farm property.

Resuming some operations has given work for roughly 20 of the 150 people who used to be employed at Hershey Farm, Stoltzfus said. Although many former employees have gotten other jobs, Stoltzfus says he has continued to involve all of them in the rebuilding plans in hopes they’ll come back when the new restaurant is ready.

“I'm of the belief that if they go somewhere and they like that better, I'm OK with that. That means that, for whatever reason, it fits them better,” Stoltzfus said. “But I feel so strongly about our culture that I feel like we're going to get the majority back.”

To help think through the new restaurant’s design, the owners invited some 20 employees to walk through a model of the restaurant that was set up with chairs in a large area at Spooky Nook Sports, an indoor sports complex in East Hempfield Township.

As they walked around imagining that the seats were part of the new restaurant, they offered suggestions on changes, including one to make the service station larger that has been incorporated into design for the restaurant created by CGA Architects in Leola.

Stoltzfus said he also personally visited some buffets in Las Vegas to get a sense of how to rebuild the Hershey Farm restaurant whose previous incarnation was the result of patchwork growth over nearly half a century.

“They do their buffets really well (in Las Vegas),” Stoltzfus said. “What they do is they really try and break those spaces up so that, yes, they're seating 300 to 400, but it doesn't feel like it. When you're sitting there.”

‘We’ve been really blessed’

In 1975, Edwin and Emma Hershey, who had helped open Good N Plenty Restaurant in 1969, opened Hershey Farm as a farmhouse that featured an Amish house tour and had a gift shop. Two years later they added a 50-seat restaurant and eventually converted the original house into a small motel. The current inn at the southern end of the property was built in 1988.

Like Good N Plenty, Hershey Farm restaurant catered to tourists with Lancaster County meat-and-potato dishes served family style at communal tables. The Hersheys, who remained part owners of Good N’ Plenty until 1981, sold Hershey Farm in 1996 to Tom Zeager, who had previously managed the restaurant and hotel for them.

In 2020 Hershey Farm’s current owners repainted some buildings, covering the original red with white, a design choice that continues with the new building plans.

Earlier this month Strasburg Township officials approved a request from Hershey Farm to forego the formal land development process for the restaurant’s rebuild and proceed to construction with only a requirement for building permits. Stoltzfus said that approval was key to keeping things moving along.

“We have business interruption insurance but that has an end date. And when that ends, you’re on your own,” he said.

Site work began last week when workers from Weaver Construction in East Earl Township removed the last remnants of the old building and set up security fencing around the site.

While group reservations are being taken for May 2024, Stoltzfus said he hopes to actually be able to open a month or two earlier. A spring opening of the restaurant could come as work nears completion on an expansion of the hotel, which was in the works before the restaurant burned down.

The night before the fire, Hershey Farm’s owners presented plans to Strasburg Township Planning Commission members for an expansion of the inn that will create 30 new rooms and an indoor pool with the addition of a multi-story building. Those plans were put on hold after the fire.

Preliminary plans for the hotel expansion were recently submitted to township officials. Pending approvals, Stoltzfus said it could open in the middle of next year, just after the new restaurant debuts.

Since the fire, Stoltzfus said he has been touched by the outpouring of well wishes and memories from generations of customers as well as positive feedback from employees. Those sentiments have cemented what Stoltzfus says is the owners’ belief that their business can be a force for good.

“The reality is we've been really blessed, even with this. We get to rebuild. We're going to be fine,” Stoltzfus said. “And so, (we think) ‘How do we help our communities?’ That, for us, is who we are.”