Gathered in Woodstream's new downtown headquarters are: from left, Kris Mowry, operations manager at D. Ott Construction, which renovated the building for Woodstream; Shawn Reniker, co-chair of the building committee and executive vice president of operations at Woodstream; Paul Bias, facilities manager at Woodstream; and Dan Ott, owner of D. Ott Construction.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Woodstream signed a 10-year lease for 47,000 square feet on the lower level, second, third and fourth floors. The firm spent $3 million to renovate, furnish and equip its space.
“It’s a really cool, modern atmosphere,” said Woodstream President and CEO Miguel Nistal on Friday.
Features include a rooftop deck, two “quiet rooms” for employees preferring to work or relax without conversation around them, two private rooms for nursing mothers and ample meeting rooms.
Nistal said the sleek, state-of-the-art offices and the bustling downtown ambiance will help the company retain and attract employees.
Woodstream’s new home was built in 1911 as Garvin’s department store. Garvin’s closed in 1975. Then it was the Horst Group’s headquarters from 1977 to 1995. Next it housed state offices, some of which remain, and The Art Store, which left in late 2018.
LNP reported Wednesday that The Art Store space will be filled by New Holland Coffee Co. early next year. The Lancaster Trophy House also is a recent arrival. A new façade on the front of the building is expected to be finished in six to eight weeks.
Back in Lititz, Woodstream is repurposing its former headquarters at 69 N. Locust St. into warehousing and other uses while continuing to operate its factory across the street.