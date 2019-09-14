Woodstream Corp. on Wednesday completed the move of its headquarters from Lititz Borough to downtown Lancaster, bringing 180 jobs to center-city.

Woodstream, a global maker of branded pest and animal control products, as well as lawn and garden products, announced its plan to move to 29 E. King St. in September 2018.

The building at that time was mostly vacant, offering enough space to accommodate Woodstream’s office workforce and allow for future growth in staff, all in a vibrant, desirable urban setting.

Woodstream signed a 10-year lease for 47,000 square feet on the lower level, second, third and fourth floors. The firm spent $3 million to renovate, furnish and equip its space.

“It’s a really cool, modern atmosphere,” said Woodstream President and CEO Miguel Nistal on Friday.

Features include a rooftop deck, two “quiet rooms” for employees preferring to work or relax without conversation around them, two private rooms for nursing mothers and ample meeting rooms.

Nistal said the sleek, state-of-the-art offices and the bustling downtown ambiance will help the company retain and attract employees.

Woodstream’s new home was built in 1911 as Garvin’s department store. Garvin’s closed in 1975. Then it was the Horst Group’s headquarters from 1977 to 1995. Next it housed state offices, some of which remain, and The Art Store, which left in late 2018.

LNP reported Wednesday that The Art Store space will be filled by New Holland Coffee Co. early next year. The Lancaster Trophy House also is a recent arrival. A new façade on the front of the building is expected to be finished in six to eight weeks.

Back in Lititz, Woodstream is repurposing its former headquarters at 69 N. Locust St. into warehousing and other uses while continuing to operate its factory across the street.