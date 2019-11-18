Woodstream Corp. announced Monday it has acquired the maker of DynaTrap insect traps for an undisclosed price.
The purchase of Dynamic Solutions Worldwide, based in Milwaukee, brings Woodstream the leading insect-trap line in North America.
DynaTrap products are sold by home and hardware retailers including Home Depot, Costco, Sam’s, Bed Bath & Beyond, Amazon and Ace Hardware, as well as on QVC, HSN and online retailers.
Lancaster-based Woodstream is a leading maker and marketer of branded pest and animal control products as well as lawn and garden products.
Miguel Nistal, CEO of Woodstream, explained that the new addition will complement Woodstream’s existing product line.
Woodstream’s Mosquito Magnet is a higher end industrial product, where the DynaTrap is a mainstream consumer product.
The addition of DynaTrap, which protects against mosquitoes and other flying insects without the use of pesticides, will lift Woodstream’s annual revenues by about 15%, said Nistal.
Woodstream has been a portfolio company of Vestar Capital Partners since 2015.