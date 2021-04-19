Chelsea Christmas

Chelsea Christmas, the founder of Fit City Women, on Friday won the seventh annual Great Social Enterprise Pitch, in which entrepreneurs presented ideas for businesses that have a positive social or environmental impact.

Christmas, whose business provides a virtual space providing weekly encouragement, fitness classes and empowerment to women through community collaboration, will receive $7,500 in cash plus $17,300 worth of free business services.

The business-plan competition is held by Assets, a Lancaster-based nonprofit that works with businesses to help transform the community. During the pitch, each finalist gets five minutes to present their plan to a panel of five judges.

Other prize winners were: second place, Sallie McCann Tupper of Lancaster Vegan Cheese Co., $4,000 cash and $11,300 in services; third place, Hawa Lassanah of Discerning Eye Community Agriculture, $2,000 cash and $10,850 in services; fourth place, Lennon Mazonde of FundoBooks, $1,000 cash and $4,800 in services; and fifth place, Elizabeth Byler of Eden Environments, $500 cash and $4,730 in services.

