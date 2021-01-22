With the shockwaves from Gov. Tom Wolf’s recent three-week shutdown fading, the number of unemployed Lancaster County residents receded a bit last week, new data shows.

The number of countians filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell 13.6% to 590, according to figures provided Thursday by the Lancaster County Workforce Development board. It was the first time that indicator dropped below 600 in a month.

The number of already idled countians filing continued claims to keep receiving benefits decreased 8.7% to 11,700, although a fourth of that decline was due to claimants exhausting their benefits.

Unemployment claim figures, which are a key indicator of the health of the economy, have shown unprecedented volatility over the past 11 months, due to the pandemic.

They began soaring in mid-March when COVID-19 arrived, as Wolf closed nonessential businesses and ordered most residents to stay home to contain its spread. Weekly new claims peaked at 15,700 in early April. Weekly continued claims surpassed 50,000 this spring.

Then the number of claims waned steadily, in sync with a dwindling number of new COVID-19 cases, into this fall. The descent ended when a second wave of cases hit with a vengeance; jobless claims went back up too.

To contain the resurgence, Wolf closed live-event venues, gyms, movie theaters and indoor dining rooms at restaurants for three weeks, from Dec. 12 to Jan. 4. While that action succeeded in calming the new wave of cases, it also pushed up new claims to their highest point since July.

Though claims retreated last week, don’t be misled, warned Adam Ozimek, a Lancaster resident and chief economist for Upwork, the world’s largest website for freelancing.

“With the temporary lockdown over, some people are coming back to work in restricted sectors. But we shouldn't confuse these gains as suggesting that what's best for the economy is for everyone to go back to normal,” Ozimek said.

“The biggest constraint on the economy right now is not government restrictions but the virus itself. We need everyone to be careful, get vaccinated, wear a mask and stay safe out there. The economy depends on it,” he said.

New claims (formally known as initial claims) declined across the nation and state last week too, dipping nationally by 2.8% to 900,000, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday. Statewide, new claims tumbled 23.3% to 31,800.