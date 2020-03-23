All Wolf Furniture stores will close for good, including the one in Lancaster, after a deal to save them was scuttled because of the loss of businesses and mandatory shutdowns due to the spread of COVID-19.

Robert Levin, former president and owner of Levin Furniture, announced March 5 he would come out of retirement to buy 44 Levin Furniture or Wolf Furniture stores in Pennsylvania and Ohio. That deal would have saved the stores from a planned liquidation by their parent company, Detroit-based Art Van Furniture.

But last week, Levin said the sale was off after he said the store’s parent company decided not to proceed with the sale, citing “vast reductions in business” and mandatory closures. Instead, Art Van Furniture announced the immediate suspension of all sales activity at its 190 stores, which include Art Van PureSleep, Art Van Flooring, Scott Shuptrine Interiors, Levin Furniture, Levin Mattress and Gardiner Wolf Furniture.

The Wolf Furniture store just off the Rohrerstown Road exit of Route 30 was one of nine Wolf Furniture stores in Pennsylvania. The 60,000-square-foot store at 2040 Bennett Ave opened in 2002 in the former home of Hechinger Co. hardware store.