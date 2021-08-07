The oldest radio station in Lancaster County, WLPA-AM/FM, and sister station WONN-FM are being sold by Hall Communications to Forever Media for $400,000, according to filings with the Federal Communications Commission.

The impact of the ownership change on the local stations, which carry ESPN Radio’s programming, is not known. Officials with Forever Media and Hall did not immediately respond to LNP | LancasterOnline’s requests for comment.

Forever Media is a mid-Atlantic radio station chain with more than 60 stations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia and Delaware. The communities closest to Lancaster County that have Forever Media stations are York and Lebanon.

The 60-plus stations have a variety of formats, including adult contemporary, talk, country, classic rock, sports and oldies, according to Forever Media’s website.

WLPA-AM went on the air in 1922 with the call letters WGAL. It switched the call letters to WLPA in 1979. Originally based in downtown Lancaster, the station now operates from Auction Road in Manheim, along Route 283, as does WONN.

The transaction marks the departure of Hall from the Lancaster County market. Hall has owned at least one Lancaster County radio station for 44 years, beginning in 1977 with the purchase of WGAL-FM (now WROZ-FM).

Earlier this summer, Hall agreed to sell WROZ-FM to the Educational Media Foundation, which operates a chain of contemporary Christian music stations, for $1.7 million, as LNP | LancasterOnline reported last month. Hall is a 25-station chain based in Lakeland, Florida.