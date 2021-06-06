Elaine Baker, a retiree from Tennessee, recently drove with her husband, Gene, and their neighbors, Judy and Ashley Smith, to spend three days in Lancaster County.

“We feel vaccinated and liberated,” said Baker, on the way into Sight & Sound Theatres in Strasburg to see the show “Queen Esther.”

Another patron, Teresa Kline, a southern California resident whose visit to her sister-in-law’s house in Bedford included a side trip to see the production, was delighted to be traveling again too.

“It feels good. I’m so happy to be out and about and going places and doing things,” said Kline.

What a difference a year makes.

In June 2020, after a three-month shutdown of nonessential businesses by Gov. Tom Wolf to contain a newly arrived threat, COVID-19, Wolf upgraded the county’s status from “red” to “yellow,” then to “green,” allowing tourist businesses (and others visited by the public) to reopen up to half of their seats, rooms and space.

But, as a practical matter, many tourist businesses here didn’t reopen at all until the following month — the beginning of a slow, cautious recovery process that left many business owners sputtering with frustration over the governor’s decisions.

Much has changed in recent months, however — changed for the better, that is.

Thanks largely to widespread vaccinations this spring as well as mitigation measures, COVID-19 cases have declined significantly. The drop in cases, in turn, prompted the state to end capacity limits on restaurants, theaters, tourist attractions and other kinds of businesses, effective Memorial Day. Meanwhile, many consumers, after staying at home last summer, are eager to go on vacation. The confluence of these trends is positioning tourism in Lancaster County to rebound sharply this summer and fall.

The recovery of the county’s sixth biggest industry has significant consequences, restoring thousands of jobs and pumping millions of dollars of spending and wages into the local economy — a welcome reversal from last year, when full and partial shutdowns as well as wary consumers pummeled the industry.

“We get more optimistic by the day that tourism is going to rebound in a really significant way, not just for us, but for the county and a lot of destinations like ours,” said Jeffrey Eisenberg, director of marketing for Dutch Wonderland amusement park, Cartoon Network Hotel and Old Mill Stream Campground along Lincoln Highway East on the east side of Lancaster.

Edward Harris, president and CEO of Discover Lancaster, a nonprofit that promotes tourism here, also has a positive outlook: “Based on the numbers we’re seeing in January through May, there’s reason for us to believe we can achieve 80% of a normal year by year end.”

Harris pointed to the volume of traffic on the Discover Lancaster website, which has surpassed the traffic in the comparable 2019 months all spring, including a 16% edge in May. He also cited the growing number of hotel guests in the county, which is climbing closer to 2019’s level every month, per lodging-data firm STR.

“I do think there’s reason to be very optimistic that we’re going to see a surge in tourism across Lancaster County in the back half of this calendar year,” Harris said.

Overall, though, a full recovery won’t happen until 2022, industry officials believe, in part because it will take that long for a key component — bus tours — to ramp back up to its pre-pandemic level. (See related story.)

Help wanted

On top of that impediment, it’s also unclear how long another handicap — a labor shortage — will linger.

“The primary concern (in the tourism industry) at the moment is, what does labor look like going forward? That’s the cloud that’s over everything,” said Steve Barrall, vice president of Strasburg Rail Road.

At the Wyndham Lancaster Resort (formerly the Lancaster Host), co-owner Kalpesh Vakil said he has all 60 of his employees working overtime because he’s been unable to fill 40 positions despite nearly doubling hourly pay for certain positions.

He declined to specify the Wyndham’s pay rates for competitive reasons, noting that a Maryland hotelier recently poached two of his employees by matching the Wyndham’s pay rate and providing them with free housing at his hotel.

“I’ve never seen such a crisis in my 30 years of working in hospitality,” said Vakil, whose 317-room property on Lincoln Highway East is the county’s second biggest hotel. The summer will be “a nightmare,” he predicted. “You need hands to clean our rooms, to feed our visitors.”

Sight & Sound, with 420 employees here, has 30 open positions, including some positions it began trying to fill in January. The company has not boosted its pay rates in response but is weighing its options, said Vice President Sara Murphy.

Businesses that are satisfied with the size of their current workforce often have achieved that sense of comfort by boosting pay rates, which means more expense.

Shady Maple Smorgasbord, the county’s biggest restaurant, increased its starting pay by undisclosed amounts across the board and added extra pay for working Saturdays, its busiest day of the week, said general manager Herb Noll.

That allowed Shady Maple to fill the 20 openings it had, enlarging its workforce to 160 people. “It cost money but it’s the right decision, from a management standpoint. We need them when we need them,” Noll said. Shady Maple expects to hire 20 more employees as sales build through the summer.

Dutch Wonderland has enough employees for now, having hired 250 this season, enlarging its seasonal workforce to 520 (including returning employees), said Jeffrey Eisenberg, director of marketing, though it wasn’t easy or cheap to accomplish.

“It’s been the most challenging year we’ve had, from a recruitment standpoint,” he said. Hourly pay was elevated by $1.25 to $3, depending on the age of the employee, Eisenberg said.

Strasburg Rail Road has adopted the same response to the same predicament.

Later this month it will raise its minimum pay by $4.50 to $12.50 in hopes of alleviating its hiring struggles, Barrall said. Over the past month, the attraction has been able to fill just five of the 20 seasonal "guest-facing" positions it has available, he explained.

Ready, willing and able

Lancaster County tourist businesses almost faced another shortfall — a decimated marketing budget at Discover Lancaster — because the budget’s main source of funding, the county’s hotel room tax, evaporated along with hotel bookings during the pandemic.

Discover Lancaster’s typical $3.3 million in annual lodging tax revenue tumbled by $2.3 million in 2020 and is expected to be down by $1.7 million this year, according to Harris.

But to fill some of the gaping hole, the Lancaster County Commissioners last year allocated $1.3 million from the county’s $95 million in federal CARES Act money; the nonprofit accessed $115,000 in other relief grants and tax credits.

The commissioners made it possible for Discover Lancaster to run television commercials “in our key markets (last year) saying ‘Lancaster County will be ready when you are.’ That really paid off, as many of our competitors were not on TV. We started to see results in the first quarter,” Harris said.

This year, Discover Lancaster will make up some of the hotel-tax shortfall by beginning to tap a three-year state grant that totals $1.5 million, as well as pursuing other government programs.

“We’re going to push the gas pedal on marketing,” he said.

Here’s a look at how some of Lancaster County’s leading tourist destinations are faring and what they expect going forward.

Sight & Sound, which used to routinely sell out its 2,047-seat theater before the pandemic, has yet to achieve its modest goal of selling 50% of its seats during any month this year, but it’s optimistic it will surpass that goal during the summer months, Murphy said.

“We believe that summer tourism will be really good here. We believe people are ready to get out. They’re ready to take vacations as a family. They’re ready to drive and attend events and do things,” she said.

Sight & Sound will continue its COVID-19 protocols of performing extra cleaning and masking its guest-service staff, Murphy noted.

Because so few customers have been able to see “Queen Esther,” Sight & Sound extended its run through 2021, instead of ending the run last December. Sight & Sound still plans to premiere its next original show, “David,” in March 2022.

Though the pandemic has depressed attendance, the company has no plans to try to boost ticket sales by cutting prices for “Queen Esther.”

Since Sight & Sound customers tend to buy tickets far in advance, a price reduction now wouldn’t do much to “move the needle,” as Murphy put it. On top of that, ticket prices aren’t the reason that potential customers are staying home, she indicated.

“How do we get people re-energized to come back out? For us, I’m not sure if discounting the ticket price is the motivator that draws people back necessarily,” Murphy explained. “It’s more about getting people re-interested and excited about coming back, reminding them that we’re open and we’re a great place to bring your family.”

Here's a look behind the scenes at Shady Maple Smorgasbord:

Shady Maple Smorgasbord, the county’s biggest restaurant with 2,000 seats, has seen customer counts “steadily increasing” each week all year, said general manager Noll. Numbers went from 50% of the pre-pandemic level in February to 70% in May, led by the Saturdays of Mother’s Day weekend and Memorial Day weekend.

He anticipates further improvement at the East Earl landmark to 75% to 80% of the pre-pandemic level this summer.

“Everyone here is optimistic for the summer. The attractiveness of the county and its attractions are still there. There’s pent-up demand, although some folks still are reluctant to travel,” he said. Another drag on customer counts is the struggling tour-bus industry, which normally accounts for 10% of Shady Maple’s business. It's only generating 1% to 2% of the restaurant's customers this year.

But most customers, Noll said, find the restaurant’s size and safety protocols reassuring.

“Our size makes guests feel safe,” Noll explained. “We hear that every day. It’s our massive corridors and hallways and high ceilings and air flow. It just feels comfortable, as opposed to going into a small dining room somewhere. That’s been our strength through the whole pandemic.”

Customers will find a “very modest” price increase, which took effect June 1, Noll said. The price hike, which varies by meal and day of the week, is to cover higher costs for food, wages, health insurance and supplies.

One of the few major attractions to stay closed during the entire pandemic was the American Music Theatre on Lincoln Highway East, because operating under the state’s pandemic restrictions would have meant scant crowds but plenty of red ink — assuming AMT could have found artists willing to perform.

But while the stage stayed dark and the pandemic rolled on, Director of Operations Brandon Martin and two colleagues — all working on a volunteer basis — kept rescheduling concerts, sending refunds to customers who wanted them and handling other chores.

So when Gov. Tom Wolf surprisingly announced in early May that the restrictions would end on Memorial Day, AMT was ready with half of its normal calendar in June and July, beginning with Marty Stuart June 19, then a full slate for August and beyond. All told, more than 60 shows have been announced for the rest of 2021 and 2022; more are booked but as yet unannounced.

“Some venues and promoters decided early on to cancel everything and ride out the storm,” Martin said.

“Where our work paid off is, now we suddenly are reopening and we actually have some acts booked. Had we gone the other route, we’d probably need six months’ lead time to book artists and promote them and get their shows set up.”

Martin said that this spring, “industry sentiment was we’ll look at doing live shows again in September at the earliest. Sitting here now, I’m glad we didn’t just clean our schedule until September. It would have been easier, for sure. But we’re able to give the audience what they want a whole lot sooner.”

Like his peers at other attractions, Martin expects a surge of ticket buyers, as people jump at the chance to do what they did in the past. But the surge will be short-lived, he warned, unless “we determine how we’re going to capture it, maintain it and turn it into some compounding growth.”

AMT would love to discount its ticket prices to spur ticket sales, Martin said, the theater can’t afford it.

The pandemic has prompted AMT to refund more than $2 million in ticket purchases. AMT has spent millions more so furloughed employees could retain benefits and to pay operating expenses such as realty taxes and insurance. Meanwhile, a federal Shuttered Venue Operators relief program (initially named Save Our Stages) has yet to pay out a cent.

At the Wyndham, co-owner Vakil expects the appeal of county’s tourist attractions to fuel a gradual upturn in occupancy.

The month of May saw half as many rooms sold as would have been expected without the pandemic, he said. He anticipates that figure improving to 60% in June, then reaching 70% in July and August before receding, with the extent of the decline hinging on tour-bus bookings.

“Most hotels continue to reel from the lingering effects of COVID,” said Steve Sikking, managing partner of the 300-room Eden Resort & Suites, the county’s third-largest hotel, and general partner of the 97-room Fulton Steamboat Inn.

Hotels that lean mostly on corporate or group travel have been hardest hit, he observed. “Leisure travel has been the first to rebound and both the Eden Resort & Suites and the Fulton Steamboat Inn appeal greatly to this travel segment,” Sikking said.

At Strasburg Rail Road, Barrall is hoping that the industry forecasts come true.

“There’s potential that 2021 in some respects could be a banner year, if what some travel experts are predicting is true – that people are looking for the more local drive markets like Lancaster County instead of taking a big trip to Disney World or taking a cruise,” he said.

But the mix of visitors is different this year, Barrall observed. Weekday customer counts are low, as group tours are less frequent. “But the weekends have been pretty strong,” with good turnouts of families and young people. “We’re seeing those numbers surging.”

Early season trends suggest the attraction could draw 3% to 5% more visitors than 2019, “which was a good year,” Barrall said.

For people with concerns about COVID-19, Strasburg Rail Road is continuing the practice it instituted last year to increase the time between train departures, so people getting off a train don’t encounter crowds arriving to board it, as well as other precautions.

Although its labor costs will go up this year, Strasburg Rail Road is not passing that along to customers in the form of more expensive train-ride tickets, Barrall said. A coach ticket is the same price as last year.

Here's a look at the Amish Experience, a popular tourist attraction:

Dutch Wonderland is optimistic about the summer too, said Eisenberg, who also pointed to the county’s proximity to major metropolitan areas.

“The demand is there…,” he said. “People are going to travel, but they might be a little less likely to get on planes, or to take trips that are far from home. We’re such an easily accessible tourist destination.”

However, Dutch Wonderland has no plans to “pack the park,” he said, out of concern for guest comfort. It has no immediate plans to allow attendance above 75% of capacity, even though the state removed restrictions on capacity on Memorial Day.

In the same vein, it initially will limit its schedule to five days, but will increase to six or seven days a week if demand warrants. Before the pandemic, Dutch Wonderland was open daily.

Dutch Wonderland will continue to perform extra cleaning of high-touch surfaces, such as food counters and turnstiles, and will ask unvaccinated guests to wear masks and practice social distancing, according to Eisenberg.

To encourage customers to come, Dutch Wonderland this season introduced cheaper season-pass options, with the lowest price being cut by $35 to $49.99 – the same as the price of a one-day ticket bought at the gate. It’s also honoring season passes bought in 2020.

Kitchen Kettle Village in Intercourse is upbeat about the season’s prospects too, said Lisa Horn, director of fun.

Horn sees the Intercourse complex, with about 40 stores and restaurants, benefiting from the same pent-up demand and favorable proximity to big cities that her counterparts at other tourist destinations see elevating their volume of visitors.

“People want to get out and they want to travel. They want to do something. I don’t know if they’re ready to jump on a plane yet. But we’re a great destination (for tourists interested in traveling to a destination by car),” she said.

Horn added that the benches and trees throughout the village, which are attractive in any era, have added appeal during the pandemic. “We have a lot of fresh air and outdoor spaces, which I think resonates with people too,” she said.

Mount Hope Estate & Winery in Manheim, like American Music Theatre, also is being rewarded for its long-range thinking.

By starting to prepare last November for the 2021 Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire as if it would be a typical festival again, even though it seemed unlikely at the time, Mount Hope will be able to present exactly that.

It will be the pre-pandemic style of festival, starting Aug. 21 and featuring the audience participation and street interaction between actors and guests that got set aside last year, when the event got trimmed from the usual 13 weeks to eight weeks. This year it will be 11 weeks.

“We’ve been planning since last November for this August. We have not been waiting. We anticipated we would have a full season this year. It was kind of a gamble, but it’s a gamble you need to take,” said Scott Bowser, co-owner of Mount Hope.

“If you don’t (and you wait until the state lifts restrictions), you can’t plan a festival in two months. From auditions to contracting (vendors) to new scripts, it’s not something you pull off a shelf and do in two months,” he said.

The effort last year wasn’t wasted, though. Bowser said Mount Hope’s faire drew visitors who normally attend events in adjoining states, which got canceled. He’s hopeful they return to Mount Hope’s faire this year.

Bowser predicts a record year for Mount Hope, based on the turnout at events so far in 2021 and bookings for its catering division. “There’s a lot of pent-up demand,” he said.