With Regal Manor closing, here's where to watch movies in Lancaster County

Regal Cinema has been a mainstay in Lancaster County's movie theater world since it opened in 1999.

Recently, the company that owns Regal, Cineworld and Picturehouse movie theaters announced that it would temporarily close all venues after the the delay of the upcoming James Bond movie.

With Regal Manor, 1246 Millersville Pike, shutting down Thursday for a temporary closure of unknown duration, there are still several movie theaters open in Lancaster County.

Penn Cinema

Penn Cinema, which opened in Nov. 2006, is one of Lancaster County's two remaining venues for first-runs and blockbuster releases. It also has an IMAX theater.

Penn Cinema recently debuted a drive-in theater option in light of COVID-19 restrictions.

More information: 541 Airport Road, Lititz | 717-626-7720 | More info

Zoetropolis

Zoetropolis is an indie arthouse theater in Lancaster city. In recent years, the venue has opened up a restaurant and a distillery. Due to COVID-19 precautions, the theater is not open for normal showings, but visitors do have the option of renting out a personal theater.

More information: 112 N. Water St., Lancaster | 717-208-6572 | More info

Reel Cinemas

Reel Cinemas is Lancaster County's latest movie theater to open. It shows first-runs and blockbusters, and also features food and cocktail options.

More information: 1500 Christopher Place, Manheim Township | 717-438-5200 | More info

Kendig Square

Kendig Square movie theater features several low-cost, second-run films. Films typically come to the Kendig theater when they stop running at other theaters.

More information: 2600 Willow Street Pike, Lancaster | 717-464-2222 | More info