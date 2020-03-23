Although its doors have closed, Lancaster County CareerLink still wants to fulfill its mission -- matching job seekers and employee seekers.

The local CareerLink at 1016 N. Charlotte St. stopped being open to the public on March 17, per a state order that closed all CareerLink offices in Pennsylvania to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

But it knows the need for its services is as intense as ever.

“We just had to look for a different way to serve folks,” said Cathy Rychalsky, executive director of the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board, which runs the local CareerLink office.

Its answer was to work remotely, she explained Monday, as many other businesses, nonprofits and government offices are doing.

Individuals looking for work can call 1-844-744-8451, share their skills, backgrounds and interests, and learn about temporary and permanent opportunities that are a good fit for them.

(Job seekers also can peruse all the job openings listed by CareerLink at www.jobs4lancaster.com.)

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Businesses that have immediate needs for workers can call 1-717-584-4932, share what positions they have available, the skills needed, the hours the jobs would involve, the pay and other details.

The telephone lines are staffed weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., though messages can be left at any time.

The switch to remote services comes as workers and employers alike are dealing with an abrupt disruption of their normal existences.

Thousands of workers, especially in the retail and restaurant industries, have been laid off because of state-mandated business closings in the past two weeks.

At the same time, other firms such as supermarkets and package-delivery companies face an immediate need to grow their operations by hiring.

In addition, CareerLink’s other services continue to be available by calling 1-717-509-5613.

These include job search assistance, resume critiques, access to online training, videos about job interviews and resume writing, and other services.