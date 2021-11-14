With Thanksgiving meals this year expected to cost the most in the history of the holiday, LNP | LancasterOnline visited six local grocery stores last week to check the pricing of traditional foodstuffs.

The good news for savvy shoppers is that while prices are up, there are still wide variations in price that can benefit those who are willing to shop around and who are not committed to using a particular brand.

While shortages are not anticipated, we did notice that in some stores frozen cranberries and spices such as nutmeg seemed to be either in short supply or unavailable.

Penn State Extension poultry educator Gregory Martin cautions against panic buying.

“We do live in the land of plenty and have the lowest food cost of any country in the world so, yes, we will pay a bit more but there will be plenty for all,” he said.

Here are the prices we found early last week:

Butter (1 pound), $1.19 - $3.99

Chicken broth (32 ounces) $1.29 - $1.99

Condensed milk (14 ounces) $1.17- $1.99

Eggs (dozen) $1.39 - $3.80

Flour (5 pounds) $1.56 - $2.99

Marshmallows (10 ounces) $ 0.96 - $5.39

Whole Milk (gallon) $3.71 - $4.59

Pie Crust (9 inches) $1.23 - $3.19

Pumpkin puree (15 ounces) $1.29 - $2.67

Sour cream (16 ounces) $1.00 - $3.50

Turkey (20 pounds) $0.87 per pound - $2.49 per pound

Stores visited:

Giant, 1360 Columbia Ave., Lancaster Township.

The Market at Oregon Dairy, 2900 Oregon Pike, Manheim Township.

Walmart Supercenter, 890 E. Main St., Ephrata Township.

Wegmans, 2000 Crossings Blvd., Manheim Township.

Weis, 1700 Fruitville Pike, Lancaster.

Shady Maple Farm Market, 1324 Main St., East Earl Township.