When COVID-19 first ravaged the mid-Atlantic region, back in March, panicky consumers rushed to supermarkets and swept shelves clean of paper products, disinfecting products and other staple items.

Suppliers needed months to produce enough of those items to restock stores and warehouses, a catch-up process eased by stores imposing limits on the quantities that consumers could buy and by the pandemic losing some of its intensity, calming demand.

But now that COVID-19 has re-energized and become stronger than ever, most supermarkets here are retaining or reinstating those “1 per customer” or “2 per customer” signs on their displays of toilet paper, paper towels, disinfecting wipes and the like, to discourage consumers from hoarding.

Store officials emphasize that they haven’t seen a resumption of widespread panic buying. They just want to be proactive this time, not reactive like they were in the spring. They also note that supplies of some items remain below pre-pandemic levels.

“If everyone focuses on buying what they need, when they need it, there will be enough supply to go around,” said Marcie Rivera, a spokeswoman for Wegmans, whose store along Harrisburg Pike is the busiest supermarket in the county.

“To be clear, we are seeing little evidence of stockpiling and there is no need to create panic,” said Ashley Flower, a spokeswoman for Giant, with 12 stores plus a home-delivery hub here that generate the most revenue of any chain in the local supermarket industry.

She added that Giant’s request to its customers in March remains the same today: “Do your part - shop like you used to and buy only what you need for now.”

One store that hasn’t followed suit is Shady Maple Farm Market in East Earl, which has more size than any other single supermarket here.

“We are not putting any restrictions on anything,” said co-owner Lin Weaver. “We are not having any challenges sourcing as much product as we need daily,” with the exception of “a few non-essential items” such as Clorox wipes.

Getting ready

The nation’s manufacturers of food, paper products and disinfecting products, as well as their distributors and supermarkets are entering this season with their eyes wide open. They knew COVID-19 was predicted to regain its previous power this fall, putting pressure on supplies, a strain they knew would be exacerbated by holiday cooking.

So for months, these manufacturers have been ramping up production while distributors and retailers have been building up inventories, switching from a just-in-time inventory management philosophy to just-in-case.

Despite months of effort, though, the players in this supply chain still are in no position to relax, according to Jeff Metzger, publisher of Food Trade News, which covers the mid-Atlantic supermarket industry.

“Supply chains never got back to a comfort level. … It’s a very fragile pipeline and it’s being tested again,” he said.

However, one product that was scarce in March seems to be abundant in November -- hand sanitizer. No supermarket company that spoke with LNP | LancasterOnline for this story is restricting consumer purchases of it any longer.

Store strategies

Here’s a closer look at what local supermarkets are doing.

Carlisle-based Giant reinstated limits on two products on Oct. 29, Flower said. Consumers now can buy one package of toilet paper with six rolls or more and one package of paper towels with six rolls or more. They can buy four packages of them with four rolls or fewer.

Weis Markets, with 13 supermarkets here that generate the second most revenue of any chain in the local supermarket industry, has been tweaking its list of restricted items since March, most recently removing the limits on toilet paper because supplies improved.

The current list limits shoppers to no more than two packages of: disinfectant wipes, disinfectant sprays, paper towels with six or more rolls and painkillers with acetaminophen (Tylenol, Excedrin and Top Care No Aspirin).

“We have limits on these products to ensure as many customers as possible have a chance to buy them,” said Dennis Curtin, spokesman for the Sunbury-based chain.

Wegmans continues to restrict quantities of certain items, as it has “since early on in the pandemic,” said Rivera.

The chain, based in Rochester, New York, limits shoppers to one package of paper towels, household cleaners, disinfectant sprays, disinfectant wipes, Wegmans peanut butter, kitchen trash bags, freezer bags, food storage bags, disposable paper plates and toilet paper. It has a two-package cap on surgical gloves and items containing famotidine (an antihistamine and antacid).

Walmart, with three stores here whose grocery sections generate the fourth most revenue of any chain in the local supermarket industry, limits shoppers to one package of disinfectant wipes as well as certain brands of toilet paper and paper towels, according to signage on its store shelves.

The company, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, did not respond to a request for comment from LNP | LancasterOnline.

Likewise, Aldi has limits on paper towels, some baking supplies and some sizes and brands of toilet paper, according to signage on its store shelves. Aldi, a German-owned chain, did not respond to a request for comment from LNP | LancasterOnline either.

But several county-based independent stores do not have restrictions on quantities. In addition to Shady Maple, Stauffers of Kissel Hill Fresh Foods has no such limits, judging from the absence of such signage in its Lititz store. A store spokeswoman declined to comment.

Yoder’s Market in New Holland has no restrictions either, unlike when the pandemic hit in March, but owner John Yoder isn’t ruling out a possible return in the future.

“As soon as we see that we’re having more difficulty getting products, we will put limits on again,” Yoder said.

Staff Writer Will Derry contributed to this story.