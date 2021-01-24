Tenzin and Sanya Norbu have wanted to open a business in Lancaster County ever since they decided five years ago it would be the best place to raise a family.

Tenzin is a native of the Himalayan country of Bhutan and Sanya is from Lancaster County where she graduated from Hempfield High School. The couple met in New York City where they worked together with diamond industry suppliers. In 2016, they decided to leave the city for Sonya’s home area with the intention of becoming entrepreneurs.

After opening businesses in Carlisle and New Cumberland, the Norbus found a spot in downtown Lancaster, where in late December they unveiled Norbu Fine Jewelry.

While the jewelry store is where they originally hoped to set up shop, it’s not actually the business they imagined – it’s a Plan B.

Norbu Fine Jewelry is situated in overflow space of Norbu Lancaster, the downtown Lancaster restaurant the couple were ready to open last April, but which has been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have to pay bills from somewhere, we can’t just stay home,” said Tenzin Norbu. “We’re trying to fall back on what we know the best.”

Throughout the pandemic, restaurant owners have been buffeted by shifting restrictions on operations as well as customer concerns about eating out. With the pandemic entering a new calendar year, many restaurant owners are struggling to just stay open. But getting a new restaurant open has been a different kind of trial, as the Norbus have discovered during a confounding 10 months of starts and stops.

“Because of the pandemic, nothing was going forward. So then I had to change my game plan,” said the 38-year-old Tenzin Norbu. “It’s not only me facing this, but everyone is in the same boat. So we can’t even complain – who to complain to?”

‘People will love it’

For the Norbus, the downtown Lancaster restaurant would be the third restaurant they’ve opened since they made the decision in 2016 to move away from New York City with their then 2-year-old daughter.

“I said, ‘Let’s go back to Lancaster. Let’s introduce Bhutanese food because I think people will love it,’” 36-year-old Sanya Norbu said of the cuisine that features spiced meat, vegetable and rice dishes.

When they originally left New York, they couldn’t find a location they liked in Lancaster, so the family moved to Cumberland where they opened a Yak n Yeti restaurant, and then added a location in Carlisle. Both restaurants offer Bhutanese and Nepalese cuisine amidst traditional décor as well as some traditional seating on floor cushions.

In the middle of 2019, the Norbus finally found their Lancaster location. They signed a 10-year lease for 38 N. Christian St., the former home of Characters Pub, which closed in February 2019. The spot is situated near a big concentration of downtown office workers, who the Norbus hoped to attract with a lunch buffet.

They also undertook a major renovation of the restaurant space, helped by property owner John Meeder, who used a $300,000 City Revitalization & Improvement Zone program loan to bankroll the cost of redoing the entire restaurant space. The work included removing the former bar, putting in a new kitchen, and updating heating and air conditioning systems. Meeder and the Norbus each contributed an extra $50,000 to the cost of the project.

“We wanted to give it a good 10-year run without any problems,” said John Meeder, who own several properties in downtown Lancaster, where he developed the Holiday Inn.

But because of the long delay, Meeder has reduced the Norbus’ rent, asking for only a quarter of the full amount for the 80-seat restaurant, enough to cover his monthly CRIZ loan payments.

“You have a choice,” Meeder said. “You can be hardnosed about it and you lose a tenant for good, or you work with them because you had faith in their ability to function really well in this community from the beginning. So you have to kind of re-up your commitment.”

‘We just hope this thing ends’

As they waited for the right time to open, the Norbus fretted over the changing business conditions.

When they were preparing the restaurant, the Norbus were encouraged by the foot traffic at the back of the Lancaster County Courthouse and the new Fulton Bank headquarters, all of which went right by their restaurant. But once the pandemic hit, it was a very different scene.

“Pre-pandemic, you would see all these people walking around, but now I don’t see anybody,” Tenzin said.

Many restaurants have pivoted to takeout during the pandemic but Tenzin says he doesn’t think that’s the right way to introduce their new restaurant, where they plan to display decorated, handmade items imported from Bhutan and Nepal.

“Our kind of restaurant is not just eating, it’s more of an experience,” he said. “If you can’t eat in, you can’t see the atmosphere, you can’t feel it, you can’t get the experience, there’s no point.”

At Yak n Yeti restaurants in New Cumberland and Carlisle, Tenzin said he’s been grateful for the loyal customers who continue to place takeout orders, even though sales there are down 60%. But in Lancaster, where no one has heard of his restaurant, he doubts there will be that kind of loyalty, especially when faced with a menu of unfamiliar dishes.

Added to the unfamiliarity is the fact that because of a legal notice from Disney, which operates a Yak & Yeti Restaurant at its Animal Kingdom theme park near Orlando, Florida, the Norbus’ Lancaster restaurant can’t have the same name as their restaurants in Carlisle and New Cumberland.

“People know us as Yak n Yeti. Suddenly I’m changing my name to Norbu. It is hard for us,” Tenzin said, noting the Carlisle and New Cumberland restaurants will also have to change their names.

Despite those concerns, the Norbus actually did try to open for takeout, but shelved those plans and put everything back on hold after none of the 30 people who responded to a help wanted ad showed up for an interview. “All 30 applicants. Isn’t that crazy,” Sanya Norbu said.

Nevertheless, the Norbus say are still confident about being able to open the restaurant, even though they still don’t know when that will be.

“We just want the boat to sail to the shore as of now,” Tenzin Norbu said. “We just hope this (pandemic) ends.”