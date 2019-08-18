Wire to Fire Artisans, a handmade jewelry and gift shop, has opened in Strasburg at 11 E. Main St.

The shop is owned by Kimberly Jade Berkich and is located in the 550-square-foot space formerly occupied by A Find in Time Antique shop, which moved down the street.

The shop features Berkich’s handmade jewelry collections as well as handcrafted items from 25 artisans from nine different states. There is pottery and handblown glass, home goods, skin care products, artwork, clothing, yard art, primitive and pottery birdhouses and accessories.

Jade has been an artisan jeweler for 28 years, participating in juried art shows in 11 states. She operates the store with the help of her family.

