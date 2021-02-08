Wired Cup Cafe is slated to open sometime in March inside CeramicPro Auto Spa along Manheim Pike in Lancaster.

The independent coffee shop will occupy an unused coffee bar and café space at the auto detailing shop at 1273 Manheim Pike. Wired Cup Cafe will feature a variety of coffee drinks and sell baked goods as well as paninis, salads and smoothies. The café will have a few inside seats as well as some tables outside.

Cafe owner Kelsi Martin said she is renting a commercial kitchen near the new café where she will do the baking. She said she hopes to deliver breakfast and lunches to businesses and auto dealerships in the area.

Martin also owns Klean by Kelsi, an Ephrata-based cleaning company.