A plan for a 20-story downtown apartment building, proposed by Willow Valley Communities, cleared two municipal hurdles with ease on Tuesday.

By a pair of 6-0 votes, the city Historical Commission recommended that City Council approve the demolition of two empty buildings on the site, formerly used by LNP Media Group, and the construction there of the county’s tallest building.

The 147-unit high-rise at South Queen and West Vine streets, opposite Southern Market Center and the Lancaster County Convention Center, would cost more than $90 million, have about 260 residents and create 100 to 125 jobs.

“I want to compliment them on the elegance of the design,” said commission member Elizabeth De Santo.

Willow Valley first appeared before the commission in December, presenting views of its Willow Valley Mosaic from South Queen Street. But commission members voiced concern with its visual impact, asking Willow Valley to return with renderings showing the building from additional streets.

Tuesday, Willow Valley project architect Lester Yuen brought renderings depicting views of the building from East Vine Street, West Vine Street and Penn Square, and described how the building would fit with the surrounding structures.

Yuen reviewed how the design is intended to soften the building’s visual impact by having the 20-story section set back 98 feet from South Queen Street, with two-story and 15-story sections in between the street and the tower. Yuen, a design director with the San Francisco-based architectural firm Gensler, also showed how the two-story section fit with the height of the neighboring buildings.

But the new renderings seemed to be the most persuasive.

“I appreciate the view from Penn Square,” said commission member Steve Funk. “It really does illustrate that the massing of the new building really does fit in well with the buildings in the foreground. I think it’s a successful design for a difficult downtown site.”

The only public comment came from city resident and architect Eugene Aleci, who asked if the building could be four to six stories shorter.

John Swanson, CEO of Willow Valley Living, which manages Willow Valley Communities, said Willow Valley Mosaic needs all 147 apartments to generate enough fee income to pay for the ample amenities that its residents expect.

The building also needs to have sufficient square footage to accommodate the size of unit that residents want. The 481,000-square-foot building, equivalent roughly to the area of nine football fields, would have two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 1,600 to 3,300 square feet. Swanson said the most popular configuration is two bedrooms with 2 1/2 baths.

Swanson said he initially had figured on 150 apartments. “To reduce it any further, we would not be able to execute our program, consistent with our brand, and make it work financially,” he said.

Willow Valley Mosaic would offer an array of resort-quality amenities, such as a full-service spa, an indoor swimming pool and jacuzzi, and a wine center. Its residents would be ages 55 and up. Willow Valley has yet to announce the entrance fees and monthly fees for the new building, which could open as soon as 2025.

Yuen maintained that the design hit the “sweet spot” that balances an attractive appearance and a number of units. If the building would be shorter, he added, the structure would have to be “bulkier” in order to accommodate the necessary number of units.

None of the commission members objected to the demolition of LNP’s 1982 production building and a 1952 office annex. The project would preserve the historic former home of attorney and judge Jasper Yeates on the tract. It was built in 1765-1766.

The 244-foot-high building would be the tallest in Lancaster County, surpassing the 19-floor Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square a block away by 34 feet. However, Vine Street is 27 feet lower than Penn Square, lessening the new structure’s impact on the city skyline. The Griest Building, also on Penn Square, stands 192 feet tall, or 14 floors.

Willow Valley sees the Willow Valley Mosaic appealing to residents who are attracted to an urban, walkable environment with a vibrant arts, entertainment and restaurant scene. Willow Valley also is partnering with the redevelopment of Southern Market Center, to include a food hall, maker spaces and other features that Willow Valley Mosaic residents would find desirable.