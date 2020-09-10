The last residential development by Willow Valley Communities in West Lampeter Township on its current landholdings there is welcoming its first residents.

SouthPointe at Lakes is being developed on 47 acres behind Peach Bottom Road and Wynwood Drive. The parcel is the southernmost portion of Willow Valley’s 210-acre campus.

As was previously reported, SouthPointe will feature 88 villas (SouthPointe Park) and 120 deluxe apartments (SouthPointe Village), both for independent living. There also will be a memory care center for 140 people with dementia.

The villas, which sold out in six months last year, are under construction now. The first phase of 13 units has been completed; their occupants moved in last month. The balance of the units will be completed in six more phases, with the last phase finished in 2022’s first quarter.

Construction of the apartments will begin in early 2021, with occupancy to begin in late 2021. Willow Valley is compiling a wait list for the apartments now; people on the wait list will have the first opportunity to pick an apartment when the reservation process begins in the fall.

SouthPointe Village will consist of five, three-story buildings with eight apartments per floor and underground parking.

Construction of the memory care center has yet to be scheduled.

Willow Valley declined to disclose the cost of developing SouthPointe, but a construction industry source estimated it at more than $70 million.

Residents of SouthPointe at Lakes will be able to use amenities elsewhere at Willow Valley, including its 80,000-square-foot Cultural Center, its 30,000-square-foot Clubhouse, a dozen culinary venues and a design studio for customizing their residences.

SouthPointe at Lakes is the culmination of more than two decades of planning, revisions and development by Willow Valley.

It stands on the southern half of the Christian Herr farm bought by Willow Valley 21 years ago. Initially, Willow Valley hoped to develop the entire 79-acre farm in a single project named “The Preserve,” but neighbors objected to the sweeping scope of the project and height of the proposed buildings.

So Willow Valley first developed the northern half with shorter and smaller buildings, calling the project Willow Valley Lakes. Plans for the southern half, SouthPointe at Lakes, were unveiled in 2018.

Willow Valley is home to 2,400 residents from 37 states. In addition to being a major employer, with a workforce of 1,400, Willow Valley is the largest 55-plus community in Lancaster County and largest single-location, continuing-care community in the nation.

Willow Valley also is the only community in the county that’s exclusively lifecare. (Lifecare means the community provides long-term care to residents in the future if needed without an increase in their monthly service fee.)

Though SouthPointe at Lakes will be Willow Valley’s final residential development in West Lampeter, Willow Valley is not done with residential development.

It also is planning an urban campus in downtown Lancaster, at Queen and Vine streets, with 150 apartments. It also is redeveloping the nearly vacant Southern Market building across the street as a food hall and business incubator, plus co-working and art/maker spaces.