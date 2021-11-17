Willow Valley Communities is forming an alliance with the nation’s third-largest nonprofit provider of senior living to enhance Willow Valley’s already robust operations, it was announced Tuesday.

The county’s biggest senior-living provider and Acts Retirement Services of Fort Washington, Montgomery County, said their strategic alliance also will make it possible for Willow Valley to take its brand nationwide.

“They’re going to learn from our strengths and we’re going learn from their strengths. We’re better together than we are apart,” said John Swanson, CEO of Willow Valley Living, which manages Willow Valley Communities. “That’s the beauty of this arrangement.”

No changes are planned for Willow Valley staffing, fees or projects due to the alliance.

Under the alliance, Acts will assume oversight of Willow Valley Living on Jan. 1. Acts will take four of eight seats on the Willow Valley Communities board on or about April 1.

However, Willow Valley Communities will remain a separate legal entity and brand, albeit under the Acts umbrella, which has 26 senior-living communities in nine states.

The change in oversight of Willow Valley Living means Swanson and Chairman Marlin Thomas will be stepping down from its day-to-day management. Willow Valley Living President Dennis Griest and the rest of its leadership will stay in their current posts and report directly to Acts.

But Thomas, who founded Willow Valley Communities in 1983, and Swanson, who joined the organization in 1991, will continue to lead Willow Valley’s real estate development efforts, completing projects underway and working with Acts to find new sites outside the county and state.

Thomas and Swanson will continue to be active and visible presences at Willow Valley’s campuses too.

“We’re not going anywhere,” Swanson said. “We’re maintaining our offices where they are. We’re continuing our real estate development work just as we’ve done in the past. We’ve been asked to be advisers (to Willow Valley Communities) going forward. We’ve been asked to participate in board meetings, to give input. We’re not retiring. We’re transitioning to a new role within the organization.”

The alliance with Acts creates a succession plan for Swanson, 67, and Thomas, 77. It also opens a new avenue for growth.

“We’ve had a very good board of directors (at Willow Valley Communities) over our years. They and our team continue to challenge us: What are we going to do next? Our land (in West Lampeter Township) is basically done. We’ve got Mosaic. But where do we go from here? This gives us something,” Thomas said.

Acts is no stranger to Willow Valley Communities. Thomas said he picked the brains of Acts’ leadership for several years before opening the initial senior-living community, Willow Valley Manor, and the leaders of both organizations have spoken often on a variety of topics over the years.

The two organizations have similar employee cultures, similar commitments to high standards of quality and service excellence, and even similar financial health. Both have “A” ratings from Fitch, the credit-rating firm; allying with Acts will make Willow Valley’s long-term financial stability even stronger, Swanson said.

“Both boards see the wisdom of this – the value of bringing together two very strong organizations, where the whole will be greater than the sum of the parts…,” he added. “Together we can be a more dynamic organization and do more in the delivery of services and programming for our residents.”

“Our organizations coming together in this strategic alliance provides a platform for future success and our ability to serve seniors,” said Acts Chair Dr. John Esterhai in a prepared statement.

While Acts and Willow Valley have much in common, one intriguing attribute of Willow Valley is its unique ability to draw residents from outside the traditional senior-living community’s reach of 20 miles, according to Swanson.

“We have residents from 40 states,” he said. “That makes us a unicorn in our industry. We’re 75% from outside Lancaster County and 50% from outside Pennsylvania.”

That’s given Willow Valley potent name recognition outside the county and state, a key part of the reason it’s optimistic about its chances to succeed elsewhere.

Meanwhile, back at its existing facilities in Lancaster County, Willow Valley’s alliance with Acts will not cause an increase in monthly fees paid by Willow Valley’s 2,500 residents, nor trigger any layoffs among its 1,400 employees nor alter the timelines of any of its three expansion projects underway, according to the Willow Valley executives.

The projects are: the proposed $90 million Mosaic high-rise in downtown Lancaster, now being reviewed by the city Planning Commission; the $4 million redevelopment of Southern Market, to open in January; and the buildout of the SouthPointe community on Willow Valley’s main West Lampeter Township property.

Acts’ retirement communities, with a total of 10,000 residents, are in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina and South Carolina. The biggest concentration is in Pennsylvania, where it has eight locations -- Fort Washington, Lansdale, Media (two), Ambler, Blue Bell, Southampton and Lower Gwynedd.