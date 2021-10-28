The developer of the Southern Market Food Hall in Lancaster city has been approved for a special type of restaurant liquor license that makes it much less expensive to offer alcohol sales.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board signed off Wednesday on an application from Willow Valley Communities for an economic development restaurant liquor license at the 100 S. Queen St. market.

An economic development license costs $50,000, a significant savings compared to the $325,000 to $350,000 it typically costs now to buy a Lancaster County restaurant liquor license on the private market.

Since Lancaster County is well over the quota of one restaurant liquor license per 3,000 residents, the state hasn’t been issuing new ones here. Existing licenses can’t cross county lines and their prices fluctuate based on local demand. Economic development restaurant liquor licenses are an exception to the quota system, and their price is set by state law.

To qualify for the economic development liquor license, Willow Valley Communities had to demonstrate “it has exhausted reasonable means of acquiring (an existing) license in the county,” according to the state Liquor Control Board. That included contacting at least half the county’s 227 holders of restaurant liquor license and asking if theirs were for sale. They also had to make offers on the 27 restaurant liquor licenses that aren’t in active use.

Slated to open in January, The Southern Market Food Hall is meant to be a business incubator where up-and-coming chefs can get the support, training and experience that can prepare them to open their own restaurant or catering business. Training and support is being offered by Assets Lancaster, a nonprofit that assists budding entrepreneurs.

The state law creating economic development restaurant liquor licenses was enacted in 2000. The economic development restaurant liquor license for Willow Valley Communities is the first in Lancaster County.