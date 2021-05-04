The Villas at Willow Run, a rental townhouse community in Willow Street, has been sold for $17.0 million, the real estate firm handling the transaction announced Tuesday.

However, the Kislak Co. Inc., based in Woodbridge, New Jersey, declined to disclose the buyer or seller of the Millwood Road property. The new deed for the parcel had yet to be filed in the Lancaster County Courthouse as of Tuesday afternoon.

The 72-unit property, on 12.7 acres in Pequea Township, was fully leased at the time of settlement, according to Kislak.

Kislak said the price per unit, $236,000, was a record for central Pennsylvania but this could not be confirmed immediately. The site drew “a significant amount of offers,” the real estate firm said, without specifying the number.

Rental housing is in short supply in Lancaster County.

Built in 2019 as a dozen buildings with six townhouses each, the property consists of two- and three-bedroom townhouses as large as 1,500 square feet.