Williams-Sonoma, a specialty retailer of home furnishings, will be closing its Park City Center store Jan. 24.

The 6,200-square-foot store opened in 2007 when the mall debuted its Fountain Shoppes, which consisted of a new retail strip of stores with outside entrances.

A Williams-Sonoma representative did not reply to an email asking why the store will be closing, and a Park City representative declined to comment.

Based in San Francisco, Williams-Sonoma has more than 60 U.S. stores. In addition to its namesake brand, Williams-Sonoma also operates Pottery Barn and West Elm.

