Whether a $48 million apartment development proposed for the Stockyard Inn site gets the zoning relief it needs to go forward as planned won’t be known for another month.

At the end of nearly 2 1/2 hours of testimony about the project Monday, city Zoning Hearing Board Chairman Rudy DeLaurentis indicated that a decision would be announced at the panel’s Nov. 15 meeting.

“We’re not prepared to make a decision this evening,” DeLaurentis said. “We have a lot to discuss.”

Monday’s gathering marked the second consecutive zoning meeting focused on developer Ben Lesher’s proposal for the Lititz Pike and Marshall Avenue property. The project would create 216 apartments plus 12,000 square feet of commercial space.

Lesher is seeking special exceptions to put multi-family housing on a parcel that’s zoned for mixed use and to construct a pair of 65-foot-tall buildings, five feet higher than allowed in the mixed-use district. He no longer needs a variance for the setback for one of the buildings from Marshall Avenue; its design has been tweaked to comply with the required five-foot setback.

The Sorace administration “fully supports” Lesher’s plan, it was announced at the zoning meeting.

“The high-density, mixed-use development … offers a significant boon to creating responsible development patterns near the Lancaster train station and its surrounding land…,” said Chris Delfs, the city’s director of community planning and economic development.

“Creating residential density around public transportation facilities like the Lancaster train station is a standard best practice in urban planning because it creates efficient land-use patterns, encourages public transportation and creates a healthier and greener community,” said Delfs in a letter presented to the board.

During the meeting, the owner of a small business park next to the Stockyard Inn intensified his criticism of the potential development next door that he voiced at the September meeting. Robert Redcay, who bought the Stockyards Business Park in 2015, and his attorney, Todd Bartos, sparred with Lesher attorney Mike Davis most intensely over the possible traffic impacts of the project.

“It’s setting up a recipe for a traffic nightmare in that neighborhood,” Bartos said, adding that Lesher’s lack of a traffic impact study for his venture is a “fatal” shortcoming of his zoning-relief application. But Davis contended that the study is not needed until Lesher goes further into the project-approval process.

Bartos and Redcay maintained that the traffic to and from the apartment buildings would spill onto the business park, as the two properties are linked by a road. That overflow traffic would make the park’s buildings less accessible and appealing, they said.

The pair also criticized the Lesher project’s impact on stormwater, saying it would flow from his site onto Redcay’s property, which is downhill from Lesher’s.

Davis, though, said the stormwater issues – like the traffic flow – would be addressed in the future when the project goes before the city Planning Commission, not during the zoning phase.