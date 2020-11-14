Lancaster County residents may face new tolls on major state-maintained bridges in 2021.

The state Department of Transportation plans to develop and release in the first quarter of the new year its first list of bridges across the state to be tolled under the new program. Toll rates have yet to be determined and will be set on a case-by-case basis, a spokeswoman said. One significant factor behind the move are current and anticipated declines in the state gas tax revenue, according to PennDOT, which uses the funds to maintain roads and bridges. An increasing number of fuel-efficient and electric cars has cut down on gas consumption. Gasoline purchases have also declined as travel has been curtailed during the pandemic.

The new program, approved Thursday by the Pennsylvania Public Private Transportation Partnership Board, allows PennDOT to toll large bridges that are a high priority for work. Maintenance of the bridges will be turned over to private companies that are paid from the toll fees.

The board was created by the Legislature to foster private-public partnerships, and because of that PennDOT believes the plan does not require approval by the Legislature. For the purpose of this program, PennDOT defines major bridges “as structures of significance based on physical size, location and cost to replace or rehabilitate,” PennDOT spokeswoman Alexis Campbell wrote in an email responding to questions from LNP | LancasterOnline. “These structures are in a condition that warrants timely attention to enhance safety and to avoid disruptions and community impacts if closure or weight restriction were imposed,” Campbell wrote.

Tolls will be applied “in a geographically balanced manner statewide,” according to a PennDOT news release, which also said a goal of the program is to “ensure users (including out-of-state traffic) contribute fairly to the replacement or rehabilitation of the bridges based on usage.”

Once candidate bridges are selected, each bridge project will go through environmental clearances and public outreach in accordance with federal requirements, according to Campbell. “Because of limited funding and the high cost of replacing or rehabilitating major bridges, investments in a number of critical major bridges have been deferred,” Campbell wrote. “By funding these projects through … implementing user fees, these major bridges’ needs can be removed from the PennDOT budget, freeing up funds for other critical projects.”

Pennsylvania has the fifth-largest state-maintained road system and the third-largest state-maintained system of bridges in the nation, according to PennDOT.