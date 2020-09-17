COVID-19 still has its hands on the Lancaster County economy, but its grip is much looser than several months ago, new unemployment data shows.

However, whether that grip will keep getting weaker or stay strong enough to hold the county in the current recession is unclear.

The number of new claims for unemployment benefits filed by county residents last week was the lowest since the pandemic began in mid-March, ebbing 32.1% to 354 new claims, the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board said Thursday.

The percentage drop was sizable because the prior week’s figure, 521 new claims, was exceptionally high due to seasonal and temporary-worker layoffs here.

For context, in the three weeks of mid-to-late August, the number of new claims was in the 300 range. And in the two weeks before them, the number was in the 400 range.

As usual, analyzing the number of new claims (officially called initial claims) is an exercise in perspective.

The latest number is a fraction of the peak number of new claims, which came in the first week of April at a staggering 15,700 claims.

But now the steady decrease in the volume of new claims appears to have gotten stuck on a plateau modestly above the pre-pandemic norm of approximately 200.

Nationally, the number of new claims filed last week dipped 3.7% to 860,000. Statewide, the number of new claims fell 7.4% to 20,900.

Locally, the leveling-off phenomenon also appears to be occurring with a related economic indicator. It’s the number of continued claims for benefits, filed by countians already receiving them.

The weekly number of continued claims has been hovering around 20,000 since the beginning of August, with just one exception. Continued claims for the week ended Sept. 5 sustained that pattern, rising 6.6% to 20,700.

As with initial claims, this trend can be viewed two ways. For the optimist, the latest number of continued claims is a huge improvement from the 50,000-some continued claims in early May.

But for the pessimist, the long-term decline in continued claims appears to have stagnated at a level that’s five times bigger than the pre-pandemic norm of 4,000 per week.

The result has been an employment rate in double figures for four straight months, and most recently 11.1% in July, the worst since the Great Depression in the 1930s. At that time, the rate was about 25%.

Before the pandemic, the Lancaster County unemployment rate hovered in the 3% range, one of the lowest in Pennsylvania.

The state will announce Lancaster County’s unemployment rate for August on Sept. 29.