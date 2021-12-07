In the past two years, a dozen significant development projects have been proposed in Lancaster city, snatching up seemingly every available parking lot and vacant building.
But a pair of local investors want to call attention to an ample opportunity that’s remained widely untapped: developing the empty upper floors of historic downtown buildings.
And Dan Gotwalt and Kris Kaufman hope their new $5 million project at Place Marie -- a mini-mall at 50-54 N. Queen St. with three mostly vacant floors above – proves the concept’s viability.
“There’s a lot of spaces like this in the city, where the upper floors are empty. Our goal is to do something here to say, ‘Hey look, it works. Investors, come in and start changing these top floors,’ because that’s how you’re going to draw even more people downtown,” Kaufman said.
“We’re hoping to be a catalyst to show that hey, this can be done and you can make money doing it and it’s going to work out,” he added in an interview Friday.
The business partners, who bought Place Marie for $2.5 million three weeks ago, intend to spend another $2 million to $3 million to bring residential and/or commercial uses to the upper floors while giving a “light makeover” to the commercial space on the first floor.
The 43-year-old mini-mall, a few doors over from Yorgos on the corner of North Queen and West Orange streets, will retain all six of its current commercial tenants, the partners emphasized.
Gotwalt and Kaufman expect to take three to six months to select the uses and layout for the upper floors, as well as calculate the costs. Then they’ll spend about 18 months to remodel the upper floors accordingly.
“It will be a one-of-kind building, in my opinion, as far as being this close to Penn Square and having easy access to everything around here,” Kaufman said. “It’s going to be special.”
Chris Delfs, the city’s director of community planning and economic development, is keenly interested in seeing what they propose. “The Place Marie concept and other projects like it may be setting a new curve and realizing some unused potential, which we would find very exciting,” he said.
Vacant upper floors downtown have been a vexing development challenge for decades, with developers often deterred by the costs of installing sprinkler systems, fire stops, elevators and stair towers (to provide the required two ways to exit a building from every space).
Gotwalt, though, points to new sprinkler-system materials that are somewhat cheaper than older systems. In addition, interest in living and working downtown is strong, enabling landlords to charge higher rents than in the past, but offset in part by higher costs for construction materials.
Second downtown project
Kaufman, 40, of New Holland, and Gotwalt, 37, of Lancaster, opened their real estate development and management company, Firm Foundations, in 2015.
They entered the center-city market in 2018 when they bought and revitalized an underused commercial building at 29 E. King St., once home to Garvin’s department store, Horst Group headquarters and state offices. Now it houses Woodstream’s headquarters and several other tenants.
The East King Street building accounts for 84,000 square feet of a total of 400,000 square feet of office and retail space in Pennsylvania, Iowa, Illinois and Florida owned and managed by Firm Foundations. Their company also owns and manages more than 100 apartments.
The North Queen Street building will add 34,000 square feet to the total. About 18,000 square feet is occupied by Arabian Knight hookah and coffee lounge, The Bead Works/Gem Den, The Pottery Works, Ink-Credible tattoo parlor, Iamshoplife barber shop and Forever Ever Young beauty shop.
Gotwalt and Kaufman paid eight times what the prior owner, New Jersey businessman Dennis Nathan, paid to acquire the building in 1991 -- $300,000, according to courthouse records.
Besides its location, the two developers said they liked that the property fronts on three streets. In addition to North Queen Street, it also fronts on 12-16 W. Orange St. and 51 N. Market St., creating a T-shaped parcel that’s easily accessed.
The historical standout of the three is the West Orange Street building. Designed by C. Emlen Urban, Lancaster’s pre-eminent architect in the early 1900s, it was constructed in 1906 as the John W.B. Bausman Building.
Initially it had the John H. Miller Drug Store on the first floor plus offices and apartments on the upper floors. Its drug-store days are recalled by a faded store name and Coca-Cola logo painted on the upper east wall of the building.
Downtown trend
Place Marie was developed by Fred Bohrman, then owner of Whitehall nursing home (now ProMedica) on Abbeyville Road. He named the venture after his wife and business partner, Marie. The third partner was Doug Weidman, president of construction firm Rice & Weidman.
The $1 million redevelopment, inspired by the small specialty shops of Montreal, replaced a similar but smaller and short-lived venture named the Market District Mall, which debuted in 1974. It folded a year later.
Place Marie was one of a handful of downtown mini-malls created by community-minded businesspeople in the 1970s who hoped they would help stem the erosion of downtown’s retail district, in the face of potent competition from newly opened Park City and other shopping centers.
When Place Marie opened on Sept. 5, 1978, it was major news in the Lancaster New Era, a predecessor of LNP | LancasterOnline.
Mayor Richard Scott cut the ribbon for the opening of its first store, Pappagallo, a women’s accessory store now around the corner at 28 W. Orange St. Scott’s wife Flora made the first purchase, a leather handbag, while a strolling violinist walked through the store.
The redevelopment, which included a central courtyard of Belgian block and newly planted cork tree, using space created by a razing a section of the existing buildings’ interior, was fully occupied two years later.
Other tenants among the initial 13 included P.J. Matthew & Co. restaurant, Heritage Shop gift shop, Headlines III beauty salon, Briar Patch apparel and home furnishings, Merchants of Tennis tennis-apparel store, Theodore Bear stuffed-animals shop and the Performing Arts Workshop, all long since gone, according to newspaper articles at the time.
However, at least two more of the original tenants live on at other addresses: Bed & Bath Affair (641 Harrisburg Ave.) and Filling’s (681 Harrisburg Ave.).