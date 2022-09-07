Wiley’s Pharmacy, a chain of four pharmacies in Lancaster County, is closing on Sept. 14 and the company has sold its customers’ prescription records to a nearby CVS or Rite Aid pharmacy, depending on the location.

Neither Wiley’s representative nor CVS spokesperson said why the pharmacy chain was closing. Rite Aid did not respond to emails seeking comment on Tuesday.

Wiley’s notified the state on Aug. 31 of the pending closure and transfer of patient records.

Here is where records are being transferred:

Wiley’s Strasburg, 300 Historic Drive, to CVS, 2835 Covered Bridge Drive, East Lampeter Township.

Wiley’s East Hempfield Township, 903 Nissley Road, to CVS, 630 Centerville Road, East Hempfield.

Wiley’s Millersville, 507 Leaman Ave., to CVS, 1278 Millersville Pike, Lancaster Township.

Wiley’s Quarryville, 112 Towns Edge Drive, East Drumore Township, to Rite Aid, 315 West Fourth St., Quarryville.

Wiley’s customers that relied on its delivery service that was free with a $20 purchase could see higher delivery fees. While Wiley’s deals directly with customers, CVS and Rite Aid use third-party delivery companies. For one to two-day advanced notice, delivery to CVS customers is covered by a subscription to CarePass, which is $48 a year. For on-demand, same-day delivery, CVS uses Shipt, which charges $99 a year or $10.99 a month, according to its website. Rite Aid does not list delivery as a service from its Quarryville location. Details on CVS deliveries can be accessed at https://www.cvs.com/content/delivery/faq or by contacting the CVS location

According to state law, a pharmacy that ceases operation must immediately inform the state board of pharmacy about the disposition of prescription files. After 30 days, those prescription files cannot be transferred without prior permission from the board.

“Customers may want to contact Wiley’s to see if they are giving customers an opportunity to direct where they would like to have their prescription files sent prior to closure, as some pharmacies offer this courtesy to customers,” said Mark Walters, deputy communications director for the Pennsylvania Department of State in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline. The department oversees the pharmacy board.

CVS confirmed the deal but did not disclose how much it paid.

“CVS Pharmacy has entered into an agreement to acquire The Wiley Pharmacy Group’s retail pharmacy business,” said CVS spokesman Matt Blanchette in an email. “We’re working to ensure that the transition will be seamless for patients and access to pharmacy care is not interrupted.”

He said that existing Wiley’s Pharmacy employees have the opportunity for positions with CVS Pharmacy. Neither Blanchette nor Wiley’s attorney, John Reed of Barley Snyder, would say how many people work for Wiley’s.

Rite Aid did not respond to a request for information.

The Wiley’s pharmacy chain was founded by brothers Stephen W. and John R. Wiley, who opened its first location in 1992 on Centerville Road in East Hempfield and its second in 1999 at a shopping center in Quarryville.

John R. Wiley is listed as an owner and pharmacist at the Strasburg and Quarryville locations on the chain’s website, while Stephen is listed as an owner on the notice to the state.

According to LNP | LancasterOnline records, Stephen Wiley resigned as company president, officer and managing pharmacist on Dec. 20, 2012. Months later, he was arraigned on charges of furnishing alcohol to a minor and sexually assaulting minors. The assault charges were dismissed. He served five years probation for corruption of minors and paid fines, according to county records.