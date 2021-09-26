This truly is a sign of the times.

Urban Outfitters is asking Salisbury Township for permission to erect a billboard along Lincoln Highway East, near its massive facilities there, to tout its job openings in those buildings.

The request is yet another indication that the worker shortage is persisting in Lancaster County, where thousands of job openings are going unfilled while the county has thousands of people unemployed.

Local employers continue to respond aggressively to the deficit, using a mix of recruiting techniques such as billboards and other methods of advertising, plus job fairs and job-search websites, coupled with inducements such as wage hikes and sign-on bonuses.

“I think everybody is short of people,” including Urban, said Les Houck, secretary/treasurer of the township’s board of supervisors. Urban has retained an outside firm to handle the recruiting process, he said.

According to Urban’s website, the company has about 900 employees at its two facilities here -- a 300,000-square-foot distribution center, which ships inventory to its stores, and its 1.1 million-square-foot fulfillment center, which fills and ships online orders placed by consumers.

It’s not known how many job openings Urban has here or whether Urban is raising wages or offering sign-on bonuses. Urban officials did not respond to LNP | LancasterOnline’s requests for comment.

However, in its help-wanted posts on the job-search website Indeed.com, Urban says it’s “urgently hiring” at its Gap locations, with wages for part-time or full-time work as a distribution or fulfillment associate beginning at $17 an hour. Urban also held a job-fair on-site last Wednesday.

The electronic billboard would measure 29 feet wide and 10 feet high, a standard size and within the township maximum of 300 square feet. It would rest on a pair of 10-foot-tall steel-tube columns. Its changeable message would be spelled out in LED lights, according to Urban’s application for the zoning relief it needs for the project.

Salisbury Township zoners are scheduled to hear the request at their meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. The meeting will be in the municipal building, 5581 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gap. Zoners have final say on the matter, said Damian Clawser, township zoning officer.

Urban needs two special exceptions and three variances to erect its billboard at that spot. Special exceptions are required to have a billboard on land that’s zoned industrial and to have a billboard with a “dynamic” message on industrial land.

The township zoning ordinance defines a “dynamic” billboard as one with an easily changeable message that’s spelled out with LED lights and manipulated by digital means, such as the billboard Urban is proposing.

Variances are needed to put a billboard within 1,000 feet of another billboard (there’s a “dynamic” Houston Run Self-Storage billboard nearby), to have a “dynamic” sign within 500 feet of an intersection and/or homes, and to have more than one “dynamic” sign on a single parcel.

If Urban gets the green light from the zoners, all Urban would need from the township before it could erect the billboard would be a building permit.

Urban opened the Brackbill Road distribution center in 1996 and the fulfillment center in 2015.