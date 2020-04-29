The COVID-19 pandemic has decimated the Lancaster County economy in just six weeks, shoving more than 44,600 residents into unemployment and closing hundreds of businesses.

It’s taking a horrific toll, resulting in the worst level of joblessness here since the Great Depression some 90 years ago.

Yet one government gauge of workforce woes doesn’t show nearly that much economic havoc.

It’s the month-by-month lists of businesses that have filed WARN notices with the state Department of Labor & Industry to announce layoffs.

The latest lists, for March and April, are surprisingly brief, under the circumstances. As of Tuesday, combined they show a mere 10 Lancaster County businesses and only about 2,167 employees being idled.

How is that possible?

The answers are in the fine print of the Worker Adjustment & Retraining Notification Act, a federal law passed in 1988.

Size

In broad strokes, the law requires most employers with 100 or more employees to provide 60 calendar days of notice ahead of closings of employment sites that idle 50 or more people.

So, right off the bat, many of the layoffs here are too small to trigger the WARN Act’s provisions, a department spokeswoman said.

“This exempts nearly all restaurants (and) stores,” said spokeswoman Theresa Elliott on Tuesday.

Duration

But size is not the only criteria. Duration is too. For the WARN Act to kick in, the layoffs need to be expected to last at least six months.

Many employers hope to recall their workforces sooner than that. For the time being, though, it’s unknown when the health of this region of Pennsylvania will improve sufficiently to meet the benchmarks established by Gov. Tom Wolf to merit reopening.

That’s why Dart Container’s recent decision to put 500 workers here on furlough didn’t make the WARN list. Dart figures the furloughs will last four to eight weeks, as reported by LNP | LancasterOnline on Tuesday.

Extenuating circumstances

And what about those cutbacks that do involve enough employees and enough duration to require filing a WARN notice, yet took effect immediately, without that 60-day cushion?

That 60-day cushion requirement can be waived when the layoffs are due to “unforeseeable business circumstances” or “natural disaster,” or if giving the 60-day notice would jeopardize efforts to secure funding or new business, Elliott pointed out.

Being closed by Wolf’s order, as part of his effort to limit the spread of the pandemic, qualifies for the exemption under the first two criteria, she said.

WARN NOTICES

Here are the WARN filings by Lancaster County businesses in March and April, as shown on the state Department of Labor & Industry's website:

• America’s Auto Auction, East Petersburg: 150 employees

• Charlotte Russe, Lancaster: no employee count shown.

• Focus Brands (Auntie Anne’s), Lancaster: 37 employees

• Kohl’s or J.C. Penney, Lancaster: no employee count shown. (The entry summarizes the shutdown of 26 stores in 19 counties. One closing is in Lancaster County, but the entry does not state which type of store it is.)

• Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square, Lancaster: 349 employees*

• Miller’s Ale House, Lancaster: 72 employees

• Pennsy Supply, Manheim: three filings totaling 178 employees

QVC, Lancaster: 1,124 employees.

• Tait, Lititz: 257 employees*

• Visionworks, Lancaster: no employee count shown

*Note: Spokesmen for the Lancaster Marriott and Tait subsequently tweaked their initial filings, telling LNP | LancasterOnline that about 315 workers were idled at the Marriott and 255 were furloughed at Tait.

WARN notices can be viewed at www.dli.pa.gov/Individuals/Workforce-Development/warn/notices/Pages/default.aspx