Before Labor Day became a federal holiday in 1894, Pennsylvania was one of 30 states that officially observed the first Monday in September dedicated to workers. The Pennsylvania legislative record of laws notes it as a state holiday in 1891.

The federal holiday grew out of the Haymarket Riot in 1886 when thousands of workers in Chicago took to the streets to demand an eight-hour workday. While many countries adopted May 1 due to its relation to the May 4 Haymarket incident, President Grover Cleveland sought to avoid inspiring more protests while still recognizing the contributions of laborers.

The first Labor Day happened in 1882 when the newly formed Central Labor Union, a coalition of a dozen smaller unions, in New York, held a labor festival and parade. As the labor movement in the industrial age was gaining steam, the CLU aimed to unite and inspire workers and to impress the general public and politicians with the power of organized labor.

