A relatively small number of Lancaster County restaurants have signed up for a state program that allows them to operate at 50% indoor seating capacity.

The state Department of Labor & Industry lists 720 restaurants in Lancaster County, but as of Friday, only 160 sites had completed the self-certification necessary to boost capacity.

Misconceptions about the self-certification process appear to be playing a role, although in some cases, self-certifying brings little benefit.

As of Sept. 21, establishments that want to increase indoor seating capacity from 25% to 50% have to certify with the state that they are complying with all COVID-19 public health guidelines, require mask wearing, follow 6-foot social distancing rules and end alcohol sales at 11 p.m., among other things.

Restaurants that do self-certify are listed on the Open & Certified Pennsylvania searchable database that is updated daily. Starting Saturday, state regulators began making sure restaurants that are operating at 50% are self-certified.

Self-certification involves filling out and submitting a one-page online form.

Among the Lancaster County restaurants that have self-certified are the seven Isaac’s restaurants here. In fact, all 13 locations of the Lancaster-based chain, which specializes in sandwiches and soups, have completed the process.

The restaurants waited a bit beyond the Sept. 21 date for upping capacity in order to make sure all the new arrangements at each site were in place and working, explained Johnny Roberts, marketing coordinator. “We like to do everything by the rules,” he said.

He said that each of the chain’s sites had to be certified separately, but that the process was fairly easy and straightforward.

He speculated that some restaurants might not be participating out of concern that self-certification my take up a lot of time and bring new levels of scrutiny from state regulators.

“A lot of people (in the restaurant business) have fear because of everything we've been through,” such as pandemic-related closures and changing limitations on doing business, he said. Some restaurateurs may see self-certification as “just another one of those ordeals.”

Misconceptions may play role

Unfounded fear does seem to be causing some restaurants to hesitate, said Casey Smith, communications director for the state Department of Community and Economic Development, which administers the self-certification program.

Some restaurant owners seem to have a “misconception self-certifying could open them up to additional inspections, liability … or additional penalty. To be clear, none of that is true or accurate,” she said.

The program is a way for restaurants to boost indoor capacity and instill consumer confidence while working to limit the pandemic, she said.

As of Thursday, about 20% of all restaurants statewide had self-certified, she said.

Program doesn’t help some

Among Lancaster County restaurants that had yet to self-certify as of Friday were the four owned by Mick Owens — three of his namesake Mick’s All American Pubs and Maize Mexican Cantina.

He has been in no rush to complete the process for two reasons. First, he points out that pandemic-related limitations have shifted frequently, so he hesitated to rush into self-certification. Second, if anything, the new rules hurt his business, not help it.

All of his locations feature large, central bars, and bar seating is still prohibited by the state. Taking into account the layout of his restaurants, social distancing regulations and space needed to navigate around tables, he doesn’t gain seating capacity under the new rules.

What hurts him is the new restriction on serving alcohol, which must end at 11 p.m., even as the NFL season is underway and pro basketball and baseball are having playoffs.

Owens said that by easing the restrictions, Gov. Tom Wolf “made it look like he was helping” but failed businesspeople like Owens because “the governor is making arbitrary rules without bringing restaurant owners in for a seat at the table. We voluntarily want to provide solutions.”

Nonetheless, Owens said he will eventually self-certify his restaurants because of the state’s decision to publish a searchable database of restaurants that complete the process. “It becomes more of a public shaming” that may cause restaurants that don’t self-certify to lose business, he said.