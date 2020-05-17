Lancaster, PA Locally owned Dominion Pest Control servicing the Susquehanna Valley, is proud to announce that its General Service Manager, Shawn Pettis, has become the first to become a Public Health Entomologist Certificate Holder (PHE), a new certification offered by the Entomological Society of America (ESA). Shawn recently received his PHE certification after becoming an ACE (Associate Certified Entomologist), another certification that brings value to a pest organization by having skills to identify insects and understand their biology. The PHE certificate, acknowledges that the holder “studied for and passed a rigorous exam covering insects and the diseases they vector, as well as principals of Integrated Pest Management…” In today’s climate with diseases like West Nile and Lyme Disease related to pests found in backyards--such as ticks and mosquitoes, Dominion is excited to have Shawn on board to help make decisions about control measures that can be implemented on their customer’s properties.

Dominion’s HR Generalist, Amy Jordan, says “Having our GSM possess the ACE and PHE certifications greatly increases the value we can bring to our customers as we work hard to keep vector issues down in the community. Most folks have no idea how pest control is on the front lines, preventing the spread of disease—whether rats and mice, or fleas, ticks and mosquitoes.”

Shawn is a graduate of Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology (Business) and currently serves on the Board of Governors.