Lyle Hosler knew that COVID-19 had hammered Lancaster County businesses this spring and summer, like it had done to businesses nationwide.

As vice president of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County, a nonprofit that helps businesses here prosper and grow, he’s in a position to hear those things.

But the impact of the pandemic hadn’t sunk in completely until the EDC joined with the Lancaster Chamber and the Lancaster County commissioners to allocate federally funded grants to local businesses hurt by the arrival of COVID-19 in mid-March.

“On one hand, we’ve been hearing this for months now. But when you see it for real, it just has a different meaning…,” Hosler said. “It’s such devastation.”

Their joint initiative, named Recovery Lancaster, opened round three of the funding program to larger businesses with up to 500 employees, up from the prior ceiling of 100 employees.

To be eligible, the businesses had to have experienced at least a 40% decline in operating revenue from April through September, compared to the same time in 2019.

As it turns out, Recovery Lancaster could have set the bar higher – much higher.

This week Recovery Lancaster recommended that 353 companies out of 742 applicants share $9.8 million in grants, a list the commissioners approved Wednesday. The recipients’ average drop in revenue: an astounding 63%.

Another 312 companies that sought grants in round three, but were left out for now because Recovery Lancaster had funded them in the earlier two rounds, reported a 65% drop in revenue.

To see that at least these 655 Lancaster County companies have endured an average drop in revenue of 63% to 65% was “the biggest surprise” to emerge from the grant process, Hosler said.

Though such a plunge in revenue would usually cause a company’s demise, Recovery Lancaster’s round three recipients and previously funded applicants have survived for several reasons, in Hosler’s view.

Before the pandemic hit, the companies were in robust fiscal health with “really good balance sheets,” meaning an ample surplus of assets over liabilities. When the pandemic roared in, the companies “cut expenses dramatically” and took advantage of local, state and federal relief programs, he said.

Without the relief programs, Hosler said, “I’m not sure how we’d be looking at all these applicants as still viable businesses. That’s what really has helped bridge the gap to this point.”

But what about surviving beyond this point, with proposals for additional federal relief programs in limbo in Congress and the timetable for widespread vaccine distribution yet to be determined?

“There’s this light at the end of the tunnel, but you still know it’s a pretty long tunnel. There’s several more months of uncertainty,” Hosler said.

Taking a closer look at the round three recipients, the largest category of recipients is personal services, according to Recovery Lancaster. These 47 barbershops, nail salons, pet care salons and similar businesses shared $636,000 in grants.

The second largest category is restaurants, bars and caterers. These 43 businesses shared $1.66 million in grants. Among the recipients were:

Appalachian Brewing Co., $80,000; Checkers Bistro, $50,000; Cork & Cap Restaurant/Baker’s Table, $125,000; Federal Taphouse, $50,000; Good ‘N Plenty Restaurant, $125,000; Greenfield Restaurant, $49,999; Isaac’s Restaurants, $175,000; Knight & Day Diner, $80,000; Lucky Ducks Bar & Grille, $50,000; Miller’s Smorgasbord, Smokehouse BBQ & Brews and related businesses (Thomas E. Strauss Inc.), $125,000; Park City Diner, $80,000; Scooters Restaurant, $50,000; Signature Catering, $49,900.

The third largest category is hotels and inns. These 32 businesses shared $1.47 million in grants. Among the recipients were:

Bird-in-Hand Motor Inn, $175,000; Clarion Hotel, $49,999; Eden Resort, $175,000; Hawthorn Suites, $50,000; Hilton Garden Inn, Fairfield Inn, Springhill Suites (Horst Hotels), $125,000; Home2 Suites Lancaster, $50,000; Homewood Suites (Horst Hotels Granite), $50,000; Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square (Penn Square Partners), $175,000; Laquinta Inn, $50,000; Spooky Nook Hotel, $80,000; The Country Inn of Lancaster, $50,000; The Wilbur, $50,000; and Tru by Hilton, $50,000.

The live-event industry here, whose companies have been devastated by COVID-19, also received relief. Among the recipients here were: Atomic, $125,000; Clair Global, $175,000; Shumaker PDT, $50,000; and Tait, $175,000.

Live-performance venues and businesses/organizations that rely on drawing live audiences likewise got grants: American Music Theatre, $125,000; Buck Motorsports Park, $48,000; Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, $125,000; Harvest View Barn, $50,000; Lancaster Barnstormers, $125,000; Lancaster Symphony Orchestra, $80,000; Reel Cinemas, $50,000; Strasburg Rail Road, $125,000; and Zoetropolis, $50,000.