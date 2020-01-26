Who's News: ZJulie A. Spangler Nickolas P. Ebers
Z JULIE A SPANGLER NICKOLAS P EBERSOLE DAVID MILLER ASSOCIATES INC DM A OF CENTERVILLE ROAD LANCASTER HAS NAMED JULIE A SPANGLER DIRECTOR OF CAD SERVICES AND NICKOLAS P EBERSOLE AICP AS HAVING RECEIVED PLANNER CERTIFICATION THROUGH THE AMERICAN INSTITUTE OF CERTIFIED PLANNERS JOINING DM A IN 1996 SPANGLER - A LANCASTER NATIVE - HOLDS AN ASSOCIATE'S DEGREE IN SPECIALIZED TECHNOLOGY-COMPUTER AIDED DRAFTING AND DESIGN FROM YORK TECHNICAL INSTITUTE YORK IN 2017 EBERSOLE JOINED DM A'S MUNICIPAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT RAISED IN MOUNT JOY HE HOLDS A BACHELOR OF ARTS IN ENVIRONMENTAL GEOGRAPHY WITH A MINOR IN LAND USE AND GEOGRAPHIC INFORMATION SYSTEMS FROM MILLERSVILLE UNIVERSITY MILLERSVILLE Z

