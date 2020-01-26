Z JULIE A SPANGLER NICKOLAS P EBERSOLE DAVID MILLER ASSOCIATES INC DM A OF CENTERVILLE ROAD LANCASTER HAS NAMED JULIE A SPANGLER DIRECTOR OF CAD SERVICES AND NICKOLAS P EBERSOLE AICP AS HAVING RECEIVED PLANNER CERTIFICATION THROUGH THE AMERICAN INSTITUTE OF CERTIFIED PLANNERS JOINING DM A IN 1996 SPANGLER - A LANCASTER NATIVE - HOLDS AN ASSOCIATE'S DEGREE IN SPECIALIZED TECHNOLOGY-COMPUTER AIDED DRAFTING AND DESIGN FROM YORK TECHNICAL INSTITUTE YORK IN 2017 EBERSOLE JOINED DM A'S MUNICIPAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT RAISED IN MOUNT JOY HE HOLDS A BACHELOR OF ARTS IN ENVIRONMENTAL GEOGRAPHY WITH A MINOR IN LAND USE AND GEOGRAPHIC INFORMATION SYSTEMS FROM MILLERSVILLE UNIVERSITY MILLERSVILLE Z
Who's News: ZJulie A. Spangler Nickolas P. Ebers
LNP Media Group, Inc.
More Headlines
-
In 2018, Lancaster County was shocked to learn DJ Freez was likely Christy Mirack's killer [historic front page]
- Man shoots himself in leg while running from police Saturday in Lancaster city: police
- Columbia man charged for robbing two Turkey Hill stores in one night: police
- Lucky to be alive, Columbia boys hoops coach Glover continues recuperation from October car accident
- About $200,000 for defunct police force is 'missing.' Pequea officials won't pay until it's found.
- L-L League wrestling championships: Trio marks 100 wins on 1st night of competition
- Hempfield girls get defensive, drop Cedar Crest to maintain 2-game lead in Section 1 standings
- Lancaster Scene: Sports calendar and listings from across the area
- Caernarvon Twp. man sentenced to 38-76 years for sexual assault of 4 girls
- New PIAA football brackets pair District Three big schools with WPIAL
-
The Pa. State Police was warned about possible racial bias in car searches. The agency's answer? End the research.