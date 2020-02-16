BAKER TILLY VIRCHOW KRAUSE LLP BAKER TILLY IS PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE THE FOLLOWING TIM GOOCH SELECTED AS VICE PRESIDENT OF THE PICPA TIMOTHY GOOCH CPA WAS NAMED VICE PRESIDENT OF THE PENNSYLVANIA INSTITUTE OF CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANTS PICPA FOR 2019-2020 GOOCH IS A PARTNER WITH BAKER TILLY IN WELLSBORO PENNSYLVANIA WHO SPECIALIZES IN SMALL BUSINESS CONSULTING AND ACCOUNTING SERVICES TAX PLANNING AND COMPLIANCE HE ALSO SERVES ON THE PICPA'S NATURAL RESOURCES COMMITTEE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE PICPA VOLUNTEER LEADERSHIP COUNCIL CLICK HERE PICPA RECOGNIZES BAKER TILLY TEAM MEMBERS WITH YOUNG LEADER AWARDS FOUR PROFESSIONALS FROM LEADING ADVISORY AND CPA FIRM BAKER TILLY WERE RECOGNIZED AS 2019 YOUNG LEADERS AND HONORED WITH CERTIFICATES OF EXCELLENCE BY THE PENNSYLVANIA INSTITUTE OF CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANTS PICPA THE PICPA MEMBERS TO WATCH INCLUDE KRISTY FERRARO CPA READING CHAPTER KAMNA KANESH CPA NORTH CENTRAL CHAPTER CHRISTOPHER KASSAY CPA GREATER PHILADELPHIA CHAPTER AND APRIL MASCHKE CPA SOUTH CENTRAL CHAPTER CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE PICPA YOUNG LEADERS AWARDS Z
