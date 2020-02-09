Who's News: Stuart Smith Benchmark Construction
Who's News: Stuart Smith Benchmark Construction

STUART SMITH BENCHMARK CONSTRUCTION COMPANY OF BROWNSTOWN PA HAS PROMOTED STUART SMITH TO VICE PRESIDENT OF MARKET GROWTH SMITH HAS BEEN WITH BENCHMARK SINCE 2008 WHEN HE WAS HIRED AS A PROJECT ESTIMATOR HE IS A GRADUATE OF RADFORD UNIVERSITY AND HOLDS A BACHELOR'S DEGREE IN MARKETING AND MANAGEMENT HE RESIDES IN LANCASTER PA Z

