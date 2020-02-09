STUART SMITH BENCHMARK CONSTRUCTION COMPANY OF BROWNSTOWN PA HAS PROMOTED STUART SMITH TO VICE PRESIDENT OF MARKET GROWTH SMITH HAS BEEN WITH BENCHMARK SINCE 2008 WHEN HE WAS HIRED AS A PROJECT ESTIMATOR HE IS A GRADUATE OF RADFORD UNIVERSITY AND HOLDS A BACHELOR'S DEGREE IN MARKETING AND MANAGEMENT HE RESIDES IN LANCASTER PA Z
Who's News: Stuart Smith Benchmark Construction
LNP Media Group, Inc.
