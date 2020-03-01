Who's News: Scott Steele Benchmark Construction
Who's News: Scott Steele Benchmark Construction

SCOTT STEELE BENCHMARK CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC HAS PROMOTED SCOTT STEELE TO PROJECT SUPERINTENDENT STEELE JOINED BENCHMARK IN 2015 AS A CARPENTER STEELE HOLDS AN ASSOCIATE'S DEGREE IN BUILDING CONSTRUCTION TECHNOLOGY FROM THE PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF TECHNOLOGY HE CURRENTLY RESIDES IN QUARRYVILLE Z

