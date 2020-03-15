Landis Homes recently announced the appointment of Kenneth Moore to its board. Moore brings both extensive experience serving on a variety of boards as well as his financial knowledge to the organization. For nearly four years, Moore has served as the Vice President of Acquisition Sourcing & Integration at Confluent Health, LLC. Previously he spent 18 years with Select Medical Corporation as Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions. He is licensed by the state of Pennsylvania as a CPA and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from Shippensburg University. Kenneth, and his wife Karen, reside in Dillsburg, PA.
Who's News: Landis Homes
