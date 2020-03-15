Landis Communities announces the appointment of three new board members. Nelson Okanya currently serves as the Global Missions President of the Center For Serving Leadership, Claysville, Pa. Before that, he served as the president of Eastern Mennonite Missions for seven years. That followed nearly six years as pastor of Capital Christian Fellowship, Lanham, MD. He is a Doctor of Intercultural Studies candidate at Fuller Theological Seminary and holds an M.Div. from Eastern Mennonite Seminary. Nelson and his wife, Carmen Horst Okanya, live in Lancaster, Pa. Dr.

Hilda Shirk recently retired as President and CEO of Lancaster Health Center. In previous positions, she managed and marketed a national association self-funded employee health benefit plan and gave leadership to the Partnership for Public Health, Lancaster County. Dr. Shirk holds a Ph.D. in Business Administration, Management from Northcentral University, an MSW in Urban Family from the University of Pennsylvania and a B.A. in Spanish from Goshen (Ind.) College. She and her husband, Wes Farmer, reside in Lancaster.

Dr. Daniel Wubah is the current president of Millersville University, inaugurated July 1, 2018. Dr. Wubah earned his B.Sc. with Honors in Botany and Dip. Ed. in Education from the University of Cape Coast, Ghana. He earned MS in Biology from the University of Akron, and Ph.D. in Botany from the University of Georgia. In addition, he was a Postdoctoral Fellow at the EPA research lab in Athens, GA. As a microbiologist, he has been published in many journals and magazines as well as presented at many conferences. Before coming to Millersville, Dr. Wubah was Provost and Senior Advisor to the President at Washington and Lee University. Previously he held positions at Virginia Tech, University of Florida, James Madison University and Towson University. Originally from Ghana, Dr. Wubah is a tribal king in Breman Asikuma which is in the central area of Ghana. He and his wife Judith have two daughters and two grandchildren.