Here's a roundup of recent hirings and promotions of management-level employees who live or work in Lancaster County.
• Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Behavioral Heath has hired Dr. Whitney Dennison Bakken.
Bakken, of Lititz, most recently practiced at Central Behavioral Health, Norristown. A graduate of the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University, Bakken completed her residencey at the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University.
• Lancaster Radiology Associates has hired Dr. Nirav Shelat.
Shelat, of Lititz, most recently practiced at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. A graduate of New York College of Osteopathic Medicine, Shelat completed his residency at Larkin Community Hospital, South Miami, Florida. He is board-certified in diagnostic radiology.
• Superior Plastic Products has hired Sally Christman as customer service manager.
Christman, of New Holland, previously was a business development specialist at Quality Custom Cabinetry Inc. She is a Penn State University graduate.
• Leadership Lancaster has elected Ryan Neumyer, CEO of Esquire Association Management, its president for the 2019-20 year.
Also elected officers were: Mark Heath, partner at McKonly & Asbury, vice president; Darren Finn, director at Walz Group, treasurer; and Chris Ballentine, assistant director at Attollo, secretary.
Newly elected to the board of directors were: Robin Felty, superintendent at Manheim Township School District; Lauren Frick, corporate secretary at Steinman Communications; and Rahwa Teklai, vice president and senior wealth strategist at PNC Wealth Management.
• Dutchland Inc. has promoted Annmarie Hyrb to manager of business development and marketing.
Hyrb, of Lancaster, joined Dutchland Inc. in 2012 as applications and marketing engineer. Hyrb holds a bachelor’s degree from Villanova University and a master’s degree from Drexel University.
• Centric Bank has hired Kevin Boland as senior vice president and market leader for Lancaster.
Boland, of Landisville, most recently worked at Univest Bank & Trust Co. as vice president and commercial relationship manager for Lancaster County. He is a Franklin & Marshall College graduate.
• Wohlsen Construction has promoted Kevin Ream to director of mechanical, electrical and plumbing services.
Ream, of Ephrata, joined Wohlsen last year as mechanical, electrical and plumbing preconstruction manager. He has 27 years of experience in the construction industry.
• WellSpan Family Medicine - Crossroads in Brownstown has hired Dr. Elsy Santizo-Deleon.
Santizo-Deleon, of Lancaster, is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. Most recently, the bilingual physician completed her family medicine residency at WellSpan York Hospital.
Her practice includes a focus on women’s health.
• Arro Consulting has promoted Stephanie Clay to vice president and Michael Bingham to assistant vice president.
Clay, of Lancaster, was hired in 2000, serving most recently as an assistant vice president. She continues as a senior project manager and office manager. Clay holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from University of Delaware.
Bingham, of Adamstown, joined Arro in 2015 as an engineer II. He continues as a project manager and assistant office manager. Bingham has a bachelor’s degree from Clemson University.
