Here's a roundup of recent hirings and promotions of management-level employees who live or work in Lancaster County.
• The Mix at Arbor Place has appointed Kyonna Bowman executive director.
Bowman, of Lancaster, had been interim executive director since July. She joined The Mix at Arbor Place in 2016 as program director.
Bowman is a Millersville University graduate.
• Rhoads Energy has promoted Heather Stehman to brand marketing manager.
Stehman, of Gilbertsville, was hired in 2014, serving most recently as marketing coordinator. She is a Millersville University graduate.
• Lancaster Water Group, a manufacturer of pumps and water treatment equipment, has promoted three employees to executive positions.
Josh Wenzel has been named president, succeeding his father, John Wenzel, who has been named chairman.
Josh Wenzel, of Millersville, was hired in 1997. Most recently, he was vice president and general manager. Wenzel, a Penn Manor High School graduate, is the fourth generation of the family to lead the business.
His brother Mike Wenzel has been named vice president. The Lancaster resident was hired in 2005. Most recently, he was operations manager. He is a graduate of Penn Manor and Millersville University.
Steve Charles has been named general manager of its machine shop division, C-B Tool. Charles, of Washington Boro, was hired in 1998. Most recently, he was shop foreman. He is a Penn Manor graduate.
• UPMC Pinnacle’s OBGYN of Lancaster has added Dr. Antonio Vetrano.
Vetrano, of Lancaster, holds a bachelor’s degree from Drexel University and a medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.
He completed obstetrics and gynecology residencies at Medstar Franklin Square Medical Center and WellSpan York Hospital, where he worked most recently.
• Godfrey has hired Heather Gruber as an account manager.
Gruber, of Sinking Spring, previously was a digital marketing strategist at Listrak. She is an Indiana University of Pennsylvania graduate.
• Medical Device & Implants LLC has promoted Don Mowry to quality manager.
Mowry, of Strasburg, was hired in 2017 as a quality control engineer/technician. He is a McCaskey High School graduate.
