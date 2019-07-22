Here's a roundup of recent hirings and promotions of management-level employees who live or work in Lancaster County.
• Leola-based private equity firm PennSpring Capital has hired Thomas Showers as senior vice president of origination with a focus on south-central Pennsylvania.
Showers, of Lancaster, previously was senior vice president of BB&T. He is an Elizabethtown College graduate.
• Accounting firm Trout, Ebersole & Groff has promoted five of its certified public accountants from supervisor to manager.
Dan Chodan, of Lancaster, was hired in 2012. He is a graduate of Maranatha Baptist University.
Colleen Crammer, of Strasburg, also was hired in 2012. She is a graduate of Lebanon Valley College.
Brian Pennington, of Mechanicsburg, was hired in 2017. He is a Messiah College graduate.
Ann Shenk, of Lititz, was hired in 2007. She is a College of William and Mary graduate.
Tiffany Bender, of Lancaster, was hired in 2013. She is a Millersville University graduate.
• Marquis Lupton has been hired as program coordinator for Crispus Attucks Community Center, succeeding Cheryl Holland-Jones, who retired earlier this year.
Lupton, of Lancaster, most recently was a media analyst for the state House of Representatives. Before that, he was a field producer for CNN, and a news anchor and reporter for NBC, ABC and CBS affiliates along the East Coast.
Lupton holds a bachelor’s degree from Shippensburg University and a master’s degree from Morgan State University.
• Millersville University has hired Victor E. Ramos as vice president for advancement as of July 8.
Ramos, of Lancaster, has more than 25 years of experience in higher education. Most recently he was campus vice president for HACC, responsible for the strategic direction and overall operations of the Lancaster and Lebanon campuses.
He holds bachelor’s and MBA degrees from St. John’s University.
• The American Heart Association has appointed Danielle Gilmore, Elizabeth Melamed and Justin Walzl to its Lancaster Division board of directors.
Gilmore is a senior manager of marketing and communications for UPMC Pinnacle. Melamed is an associate attorney at Barley Snyder. Walzl is a nurse practitioner at WellSpan Cardiology.
• Hands-on House Children’s Museum has hired Jim Bland as executive director.
Bland, of Mountville, succeeds Julia Connolly, who was executive director for three years until moving with her family out of the area.
Most recently a senior sales consultant at CarMax, Bland also formerly was director of marketing and public relations for the National Watch & Clock Museum.
Bland holds a bachelor’s degree from St. John’s University and a master’s degree from Penn State University, Middletown campus.
• Benchmark Construction has hired Ben Hess as an assistant project manager.
Hess, of Landisville, is a recent graduate of Penn State University. During his senior year, he interned with Benchmark.
• Greystone Manor Therapeutic Riding Center has hired Jennifer Rummel as executive director.
Rummel, of East Petersburg, previously was advancement manager at The Children’s Home of Reading.
She has a bachelor’s degree from Millersville University and master’s degree from Capella University.
• Barley Snyder associate attorney Reilly Noetzel has been named to Lancaster Public Library board of trustees. Noetzel lives in Willow Street.
• Capstone Legacy Foundation has hired Timothy Farrell as executive director of development.
Farrell, of Lancaster, previously was director of stewardship for Water Street Mission. He is a Northeastern University graduate.
