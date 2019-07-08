Here's a roundup of recent hirings and promotions of management-level employees who live or work in Lancaster County.
• RKL has named Nicholas A. Boyer, chief investment officer and executive vice president of its investment advisory subsidiary, RKL Wealth Management, a partner.
Boyer, of Lancaster, joined RKL Wealth Management in 2016. A former U.S. Marine and combat veteran, Boyer is a Temple University graduate.
• Benchmark Construction has promoted Nick Slobozien and Stephanie Kline to project manager and John Nikolaus to assistant project manager.
Slobozien, of Elizabethtown, joined the company full time in 2017 as an assistant project manager. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Penn State University.
Kline, of Narvon, joined the company in 2013, most recently serving as an assistant project manager. She attended Penn State University, Berks.
Nikolaus, of Columbia, joined the company in 2017. Most recently he was a project management trainee. He is a Millersville University graduate.
• Masterpiece Marketing has promoted Kelley Rose Waller to vice president.
Waller, of Lancaster, was hired in 2004. Most recently, she was a marketing specialist. Waller is a Millersville University graduate.
