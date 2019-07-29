Here's a roundup of recent hirings and promotions of management-level employees who live or work in Lancaster County.
• Wohlsen Construction has hired James Carpenter and Todd Hill as superintendents and Stephen Figard as a project manager.
Carpenter, of Bloomsburg, has 33 years of experience in construction, most recently as a field superintendent at Speedwell Construction. He is a Kutztown University graduate.
Figard, of Elizabethtown, has 25 years of experience in construction, most recently as a project manager at General Construction Management. He is a Nyack College graduate.
Hill, of Collegeville, most recently was a superintendent for Gorski Engineering.
• Landis Communities has hired Jennifer Sheckells as director of risk management and compliance.
Sheckells, of Kennett Square, had worked as a compliance specialist for Friends Services for the Aging in Blue Bell since 2009. She is a Susquehanna University graduate.
• Trout, Ebersole & Groff has promoted Martha Guaigua from senior accountant two to supervisor.
Guaigua, of Lancaster, is a certified public accountant who was hired in 2014. She is a Millersville University graduate.
• Godfrey has hired Seth Mariscal as media director.
Mariscal, of Lancaster, previously worked at Synapse Marketing Solutions as director of production for media. He is a graduate of Universidad Mesoamericana.
• Providence Engineering has promoted Bart Foreman to manager of distribution and warehouse facilities design.
Foreman, of Elizabethtown, was hired in 2007 and most recently served as a project manager. He is a Penn State University graduate.
"Who's News," featuring promotions, hirings and certifications of management-level employees, appears each Sunday. Send us your news with an optional JPG photo to businessnews@lnpnews.com. "Who's News" items also can be mailed to LNP Business News, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster PA 17608-1328 or dropped off at our offices at 8 W. King St. in downtown Lancaster.