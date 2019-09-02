Here's a roundup of recent hirings and promotions of management-level employees who live or work in Lancaster County.
• Scheffey has hired Cheryl Irwin-Bass as strategic marketing director.
Irvin-Bass, of Manheim Township, formerly was vice president and chief operating officer for the Lancaster Chamber. Most recently, she was director of marketing and communications for Domani Wealth.
Irwin-Bass has a bachelor’s degree from Millersville University and a master’s degree from Shippensburg University.
• Wohlsen Construction has hired Lisa Murray as director of learning and development, and Derek Bauer and Wayne Stevens as project managers.
Murray, of Lancaster, is the founder and former operator of Lisa Murray Consulting. She has 18 years of experience as a consultant, coach and trainer. Murray is a Cabrini College graduate.
Bauer, of Lititz, has 14 years of experience, most recently as a project manager at Balfour Beatty Construction. He holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree, both from Penn State University.
Stevens, of Lancaster, has 30 years of experience, most recently as a superintendent/project manager at High Construction. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Drexel University.
• McMahon Associates, a transportation engineering and planning firm, has rehired H. Scott Russell as a senior project manager.
Russell, of Landisville, most recently was township manager for East Cocalico Township.
He previously worked for McMahon Associates from 1997 through 2001 as a project engineer and project manager.
Russell has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Pittsburgh and a master’s degree from Kansas State University.
• PeoplesBank has named J. Rodney Messick to its board of directors. Messick is CEO of Lancaster-based Homesale Realty Service Group, parent company of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty, the leading residential real estate company in south-central Pennsylvania.
• The Manufacturers’ Association has added Michelle Finch, operations manager for Turkey Hill Dairy, to its board of directors. The York resident joined Turkey Hill in 2015.
