Here's a roundup of recent hirings and promotions of management-level employees who live or work in Lancaster County.
• Masonic Village at Elizabethtown has hired Mike Rowe as executive director, Matthew Mayo as assistant executive director and nursing home administrator and Brendan Degenhart as director of mission review.
Rowe, of Lititz, previously was executive director of Patriots Colony Life Plan/Continuing Care Community in Williamsburg, Virginia. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and a master’s degree from Virginia Commonwealth University.
Mayo, of Lititz, previously was nursing home administrator for ManorCare Laureldale in Berks County. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from York College of Pennsylvania.
Degenhart, of Harrisburg, previously was chief financial officer at Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Bloomsburg University and a master’s degree from Penn State University.
• Manko, Gold, Katcher & Fox of Bala Cynwyd has hired Austin Manning as an associate attorney, focusing her practice on environmental litigation and regulatory compliance matters.
A Lancaster native and Hempfield High School graduate, Manning most recently earned her law degree from Temple University’s Beasley School of Law. The Philadelphia resident holds a bachelor’s degree from Penn State University.
• Godfrey has hired Liz Sternby as public relations manager.
Sternby, of Ephrata, previously was a senior account manager at Donovan Connective Marketing. She is an Indiana University of Pennsylvania graduate.
• Superior Plastic Products has hired Kristy Olshan as chief financial officer.
Olshan, of Conestoga, previously was finance director for Armstrong World Industries. She has a bachelor’s degree and an MBA from York College of Pennsylvania.
• Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health has hired Drs. Lauren M. Harter, Philip L. Lynam, Edward J. Skicki and Kristine A. Vanselow.
Harter, of Mountville, has joined LG Health Physicians Hospitalists. A graduate of University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Harter recently completed her residency at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.
Lynam, of Lancaster, has joined LG Health Physicians Hospitalists.
A graduate of Temple University School of Medicine, Lynam recently completed his residency at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.
Skicki, of Lancaster, has joined LG Health Physicians Trauma & Acute Care Surgery. A graduate of Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Skicki completed his residency at UPMC Pinnacle — Community Osteopathic. He recently completed a fellowship at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
Vanselow, of Lancaster, has joined LG Health Physicians Family Medicine Leola. A graduate of Eastern Virginia Medical School, Vanselow recently completed her residency at Lancaster General Hospital.
• High Foundation has elected Carl J. Strikwerda to its board of trustees.
Strikwerda retired on June 30 as president of Elizabethtown College, his role since August 2011.
High Foundation is a philanthropic nonprofit organization that is funded by members of the High family, owners of the High companies — High Industries, High Real Estate Group and their affiliates, as well as StructureCare.
