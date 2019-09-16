Here's a roundup of recent hirings and promotions of management-level employees who live or work in Lancaster County.
• Rettew has promoted Suhail Khan to the newly created position of chief strategy and innovation officer.
Khan, of East Petersburg, joined Rettew in 1996, serving most recently as vice president of technology and facilities.
Khan has bachelor’s degrees from Virginia Tech and Millersville University, a master’s degree from Penn State University and an MBA from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
• Barley Snyder has hired Cody Witmer as an associate attorney in its personal planning group.
Witmer, of Marietta, recently earned a law degree from Drexel University, where he also earned his bachelor’s degree.
• Ecore, a manufacturer of performance surfaces for commercial and athletic markets, has promoted Mitch Schreiber to chief operating officer.
Schreiber, of Lititz, was hired in 2010 as executive vice president of operations. He has nearly 30 years of experience in operations and manufacturing.
Schreiber earned a bachelor’s degree from Lawrence Technological University and a master’s degree from Walsh College.
• American Heart Association has appointed Susan DelGiorno-Ream and Cristine Maser to its Lancaster Division board of directors.
DelGiorno-Ream, of Lititz, is an operations administrator with WellSpan Medical Group. Maser, of East Hempfield Township, is director of programs at Hempfield recCenter.
