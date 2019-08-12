Here's a roundup of recent hirings and promotions of management-level employees who live or work in Lancaster County.
• Waaken Enterprise has named Jeremy Hess its chief brand officer after acquiring The Premise Studio, Hess’s commercial photography studio in Lancaster.
Hess will continue to lead The Premise Studio, now a brand of Harrisburg-based Waaken Enterprise, which includes marketing, consulting and media companies.
Hess, of Lancaster, has been a commercial photographer for more than 15 years. He has an associate degree in photography from Colorado Mountain College.
• Benjamin L. Pratt has joined the Lancaster law firm of Kegel Kelin Almy & Lord LLP as a partner.
Pratt, of York, previously was a partner with Obermayer Rebman Maxwell & Hippel LLP in Harrisburg. He is a graduate of Catawba College and earned a law degree from Widener University School of Law.
• Maher Duessel has named Jennifer CruverKibi a principal of the accounting firm and hired Shawn Strauss as a manager of its Lancaster office.
CruverKibi, of Carlisle joined Maher Duessel in 2006, most recently working as a senior manager. CruverKibi, who splits her time between the Harrisburg and Lancaster offices, is a Shippensburg University graduate.
Strauss, of Lititz, worked for Maher Duessel from 2013 to 2016 as a senior accountant but most recently was a senior financial auditor with Lancaster General Health Penn Medicine. He is an Elizabethtown College graduate.
• Millersville University has hired Felicia Brown-Haywood as chief diversity officer.
Brown-Haywood, of Harrisburg, most recently was chief diversity officer at Penn State Harrisburg. She has a bachelor’s degree from Cheyney University, master’s degrees from Virginia Union University and Shippensburg University, and a doctorate in adult education and lifelong learning from Penn State University.
"Who's News," featuring promotions, hirings and certifications of management-level employees, appears each Sunday. Send us your news with an optional JPG photo to businessnews@lnpnews.com. "Who's News" items also can be mailed to LNP Business News, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster PA 17608-1328 or dropped off at our offices at 8 W. King St. in downtown Lancaster.