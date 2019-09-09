Here's a roundup of recent hirings and promotions of management-level employees who live or work in Lancaster County.

• Orrstown Bank has hired Thomas M. Showers as senior vice president and commercial and industrial relationship manager.

Showers, of Lancaster, most recently was a senior vice president and commercial banking officer for BB&T. Prior to that, he worked at the former National Penn Bank and the former Bank of Lancaster County.

Showers is a graduate of Elizabethtown College.

• Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health has hired Drs. Timothy Beer, Lindsey Perea, Caleb P. Prentice, Samantha M. Swords and Claudine Hutchinson-Clarke.

Beer, of East Hempfield Township, has joined LG Health Physicians Hematology & Medical Oncology. A graduate of Jefferson Medical College, he completed an internal medicine residency at Geisinger Health System. Most recently Beer completed a hematology/oncology fellowship at the University of Maryland Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Perea, of Lititz, has joined LG Health Physicians Trauma & Acute Care Surgery. A graduate of Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Perea completed her residency at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (Affiliated Hospitals) and a fellowship at Cooper University Health Care.

Prentice, of Hershey, has joined LG Health Physicians Urgent Care. A graduate of Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine, he completed his residency at Oklahoma State University Medical Center. He most recently practiced at Eastgate Family Medicine in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Swords, of Lancaster, has joined LG Health Physicians Family Medicine Willow Street. A graduate of Florida State University College of Medicine, Swords completed her residency at Bayfront Medical Center. She most recently practiced at Harborcreek Family Physicians in Erie.

Hutchinson-Clarke, of Elizabethtown, has joined LG Health Physicians Geriatrics. A graduate of Howard University College of Medicine, Hutchinson-Clarke completed her residency and fellowship at Albert Einstein Medical Center. She most recently practiced at NewCourtland LIFE, Philadelphia.

• Simon Lever has promoted Taura Thompson to director of human resources.

Thompson, of Lititz, joined Simon Lever in September 2018 as human resources manager. She is a West Chester University graduate.

• Fulton Bank has promoted R. Andrew Baldwin to financial center manager at its McGovern Avenue branch.

Baldwin, of Lancaster, was hired in 2014. Most recently, the West Virginia University graduate was assistant branch manager at its Granite Run branch.

• High Co. has hired Daniel B. Marshall as talent selection and recruitment manager.

Marshall, of Lancaster, was previously employed as technical recruiter for Aerotek. He is a Penn State University graduate and a Marine Corps veteran.

High Co. provides financial, marketing, human resource and information services to High Industries and High Real Estate Group.

• Juniata College has added alumnus Steven J. Hess to its board of trustees for a three-year term, beginning Sept. 1. Hess, of Landisville, is senior director of snacks research and development at The Hershey Co.

• Timothy C. Lapp has been elected to the board of directors of the Hourglass, a nonprofit that facilitates and advocates for effective growth management. Lapp is co-owner and CEO of Lapp Electrical Service.

