Here's a roundup of recent hirings and promotions of management-level employees who live or work in Lancaster County.
• Benchmark Construction has promoted Corwyn Smith to market executive for its health care market.
Smith, of East Lampeter Township, joined Benchmark in 2015, most recently working as a project manager. He has a bachelor’s degree in construction management from the Pennsylvania College of Technology and a master’s degree in project management from Penn State.
• The Keystone Chapter of Associated Builders & Contractors has hired David Greineder as director of government affairs.
Greineder, of Mount Joy, previously was government relations director for the American Heart Association. He is a Millersville University graduate.
• Adamstown Area Library has hired Carolyn Reiste as its new library director, succeeding Kathy Thren, who retired in July.
Reiste, of Downingtown, previously was head of circulation of Bala Cynwyd Library. She has a bachelor’s degree from Grove City College and a master’s degree in library and information science from Clarion University.
• Hands-on House Children’s Museum has promoted Becca Stamp to director of development and communications.
Stamp, of Lancaster, joined Hands-on House in September 2018 as development and community relations coordinator. She is a graduate of the College of William & Mary and has a master’s degree in communication studies from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
